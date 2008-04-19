from the pulled-the-handbrake-as-hard-as-I-could dept.
A 2018 FAA directive advised pilots to handle MCAS failure by disabling electric control of stabilizer trim using a pair of cutout switches. Pilots would then need to use a hand crank to move the stabilizer back to the desired position. It's noted that previous 737 models had separate switches to disable autopilot and electric stablizer control, but the 737 MAX lacked this distinction.
Avionics engineer Peter Lemme explains how aerodynamic forces acting on the stabilizer and elevator in a nose-down situation would oppose pilots' attempts to correct the trim using their manual control.
A 1982 Boeing 737-200 Pilot Training Manual acknowledges this possibility, describing a series of maneuvers which can be used to relieve force on the controls and allow incremental correction of trim. However, it's suggested that the Ethiopian Airline plane had already gained too much speed and lost too much altitude for such a maneuver to be possible.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 09, @11:22AM
NYTimes summarized it better:Boeing’s 737 Max: 1960s Design, 1990s Computing Power and Paper Manuals [nytimes.com].
The already known factors (larger engines not fit with a lower airframe, no redundancy in AoA sensors, unwillingness to go through a full recertification, pressure on "no extra pilot training") boil down to: