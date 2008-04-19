Stories
Analysis: Why FAA Approved Emergency Procedures Failed to Save ET302

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 09, @11:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the pulled-the-handbrake-as-hard-as-I-could dept.
Hardware

shortscreen writes:

A 2018 FAA directive advised pilots to handle MCAS failure by disabling electric control of stabilizer trim using a pair of cutout switches. Pilots would then need to use a hand crank to move the stabilizer back to the desired position. It's noted that previous 737 models had separate switches to disable autopilot and electric stablizer control, but the 737 MAX lacked this distinction.

Avionics engineer Peter Lemme explains how aerodynamic forces acting on the stabilizer and elevator in a nose-down situation would oppose pilots' attempts to correct the trim using their manual control.

A 1982 Boeing 737-200 Pilot Training Manual acknowledges this possibility, describing a series of maneuvers which can be used to relieve force on the controls and allow incremental correction of trim. However, it's suggested that the Ethiopian Airline plane had already gained too much speed and lost too much altitude for such a maneuver to be possible.

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/04/ethiopian-airline-crash-boeing-and-faa-advice-to-737-max-pilots-was-insufficient-and-flawed.html
https://www.satcom.guru/2019/04/stabilizer-trim-loads-and-range.html

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 09, @11:22AM

    by c0lo (156) on Tuesday April 09, @11:22AM (#826655)

    NYTimes summarized it better:Boeing’s 737 Max: 1960s Design, 1990s Computing Power and Paper Manuals [nytimes.com].

    The already known factors (larger engines not fit with a lower airframe, no redundancy in AoA sensors, unwillingness to go through a full recertification, pressure on "no extra pilot training") boil down to:

    The 737 Max is a legacy of its past, built on decades-old systems, many that date back to the original version.
    ...
    The Max still has roughly the original layout of the cockpit and the hydraulic system of cables and pulleys to control the plane, which aren’t used in modern designs. The flight-control computers have roughly the processing power of 1990s home computers.
    ...
    Most new Boeing jets have electronic systems that take pilots through their preflight checklists, ensuring they don’t skip a step and potentially miss a malfunctioning part. On the Max, pilots still complete those checklists manually in a book.

(1)