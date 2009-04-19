from the now-is-the-time-for-all-good-men-to-tint-their-windows dept.
New York's attempt to use facial recognition to track and locate terrorists in our midst has not gone so well.
The Wall Street Journal[*] has obtained a Metropolitan Transportation Authority [(MTA)] email showing that a 2018 technology test on New York City's Robert F. Kennedy Bridge not only failed, but failed spectacularly -- it couldn't detect a single face "within acceptable parameters." An MTA spokesperson said the pilot program would continue at RFK as well as other bridges and tunnels, but it's not an auspicious start.
Facial recognition is already a contentious privacy issue and prone to marginal accuracy at the best of times. Having cameras peering into one's vehicle just for driving down the road may be somewhat off-putting for those who have not given up on privacy entirely. Knowing that it borders on worthless with current technology for cars moving at speed capturing faces through windows will be welcome news to some.
The system also, notably
sometimes has trouble recognizing non-white people and women, and it assumes a culprit won't wear a mask or another disguise. While no terrorist detection system is foolproof, there are real concerns that current approaches could generate false positives or let suspects slip through the cracks.
[*] The name of the publication is "The Wall Street Journal" — the word "The" is part of the name of the newspaper, — so here it should have been cited as The Wall Street Journal. --Ed.]
Happy for privacy that it isn't there yet, or sad for law enforcement being less effective as a result.
Which camp do Soylentils fall into?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @02:32PM (1 child)
this is terribly invasive. the only camp is to vote out whoever put them there and punish the people that developed the technology to track us like cattle
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday April 09, @02:36PM
Imagine if we saved capital punishment only for public officials who abuse their constituents.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday April 09, @02:41PM
Just cover up your serial number...
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday April 09, @02:51PM (1 child)
Find a most wanted terrorist and make masks of his face. Sell them for $10 each and, hopefully, profit.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday April 09, @02:56PM
I believe those are called Guy Fawkes masks.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Immerman on Tuesday April 09, @02:53PM
>There are real concerns that current approaches could generate false positives or let suspects slip through the cracks.
Seriously? There shouldn't be - false positives and negatives aren't a "concern", they're a guarantee. Even for far simpler systems than facial recognition (medical diagnostic tests anyone?). In fact, assuming that far less than 1% of citizens are terrorists, and the system is anything less than 100% accurate, you can be all but guaranteed that almost all positives will be false positives. Anyone who doesn't recognize and accept that statistical reality up front has no business getting anywhere near any sort of computer-recognition system. At best its only legitimate use is as a rapid pre-screening system, and that assumes the occasional false negative is acceptable.
The attitude being expressed here tells me that even the executives leading the charge don't accept that fact, which probably means the goons operating the system aren't even informed of it.
THAT gives me real concerns about the whole program.