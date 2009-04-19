New York's attempt to use facial recognition to track and locate terrorists in our midst has not gone so well.

The Wall Street Journal[*] has obtained a Metropolitan Transportation Authority [(MTA)] email showing that a 2018 technology test on New York City's Robert F. Kennedy Bridge not only failed, but failed spectacularly -- it couldn't detect a single face "within acceptable parameters." An MTA spokesperson said the pilot program would continue at RFK as well as other bridges and tunnels, but it's not an auspicious start.

Facial recognition is already a contentious privacy issue and prone to marginal accuracy at the best of times. Having cameras peering into one's vehicle just for driving down the road may be somewhat off-putting for those who have not given up on privacy entirely. Knowing that it borders on worthless with current technology for cars moving at speed capturing faces through windows will be welcome news to some.

The system also, notably

sometimes has trouble recognizing non-white people and women, and it assumes a culprit won't wear a mask or another disguise. While no terrorist detection system is foolproof, there are real concerns that current approaches could generate false positives or let suspects slip through the cracks.

Happy for privacy that it isn't there yet, or sad for law enforcement being less effective as a result.

Which camp do Soylentils fall into?