A NASA thought experiment called, Defending Human Civilisation From Supervolcanic Eruptions, stated that a supervolcano eruption was more likely to happen in the future than an asteroid hitting the earth, according to the Daily Star. It said: “Supervolcanic eruptions occur more frequently than a large asteroid or comet impacts that would have a similarly catastrophic effect to human civilization.” Jet Propulsion Laboratory researchers found that collisions from asteroids which are more than 2km in diameter occurred “half as often as supervolcanic eruptions”.
[...]Yellowstone Caldera[*] is classed as a supervolcano which erupted 60,000 years ago and again 60,000 years before that.
Although there is no guarantee, if the volcano follows the same pattern then it is now due for another eruption.
Researchers have found that if a supervolcano like Yellowstone did erupt, then a “volcanic winter” would ensue which could surpass the “amount of stored food worldwide”.
People living on another continent would not be spared from the aftermath of a supervolcanic eruption.
[*] Wikipedia entry on the Yellowstone Caldera (aka Supervolcano).
The referenced NASA document — Defending Human Civilization From Supervolcanic Eruptions (pdf) — is less sensational; here is the abstract from the paper:
Large volcanic eruptions greater or equal to a magnitude 8 on the Volcanic Explosivity Index (i.e., supervolcanic eruptions) eject >10 15 kg of ash and sulfate aerosols, sufficient to blanket sizeable fractions of continents and create a regional or global "volcanic winter." Such events could seriously reduce worldwide agricultural production for multiple years, causing mass famine. Supervolcanic eruptions occur more frequently than large asteroid or comet impacts that would have a similarly catastrophic effect to human civilization, especially now that many asteroid orbits have been mapped. We assess whether future supervolcanic eruptions could be dampened, delayed, or prevented by engineering solutions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @04:17PM (1 child)
How is this less sensational?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday April 09, @04:25PM
What's the definition of sensational in context? The dictionary definition of Arousing or intended to arouse strong curiosity, interest, or reaction, especially by exaggerated or lurid details" is less than helpful.
Those aren't lurid details, they're kinda non-descript factual statements. Megadisasters are real and of a scale you can't even begin to put into the context of your life. They're also so rare that only one is known to have happened since the dawn of civilizations. (Unless you count "the year without a summer")
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Tuesday April 09, @04:30PM (1 child)
Caution, your next breath may be your last!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 09, @04:42PM
Yellowstone is supposedly overdue for an eruption. We want to study and even prevent this.
It's possible that we could tap volcanoes for geothermal energy and completely prevent eruptions.
(Score: 2) by CZB on Tuesday April 09, @04:44PM
People have been buying gold just because it might possibly be a good idea some day. You can do the same thing with your local grain silo company. And being the friendly helpful neighbor is always the most valuable currency.