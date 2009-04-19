from the did-they-try-covering-it-in-rice dept.
In a spot of dry humor, El Reg has a story up on how the Government of Ridgefield, CT, attempted to remedy a damp baseball field in preparation for a high school game by lighting it on fire with gasoline.
In what could be understatement of the week, a Connecticut town has admitted that "a poor decision was made" when 24 gallons (109 litres) of petrol were poured on a baseball field and set on fire.
According to the town's Facebook page:
on Saturday
There as been an incident in town that we want [to] make citizens aware of. A RHS baseball game at Governor Park was delayed due to weather conditions on the field this morning. A poor decision was made (and being looked into by the RPD) to “dry the field quicker” and 24 gallons of gasoline was poured and set on fire. Thanks to the RFD, Peter Hill the Director of Public Works, DEEP, the RPD, and our Certified Spill Response Team for their incredible help. No one was injured and no one is in danger. The plan is to excavate the infield, place dirt in a safe container, and add fresh, clean soil to the field. We will update you as we know more.
Sadly for the players, it turns out that fire and grass did not work together as was apparently hoped and the game had to be held elsewhere. A later update on the town's page indicates
on Saturday
An update to the field fire situation. The field may be closed for the week due to the need for testing to be completed.
Comments on the page are everything you might expect and deserve your attention, for example one individual pointed out that he "would have added the use of a leaf blower to give the fire more oxygen."
Science!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 09, @08:02PM
What kind of testing? Testing of the decision makers' IQ?
According to this [wikipedia.org], . . .
Connecticut ranked third in the nation for educational performance, according to Education Week’s Quality Counts 2018 report. It earned an overall score of 83.5 out of 100 points. On average, the country received a score of 75.2. Connecticut posted a B-plus in the Chance-for-Success category, ranking fourth on factors that contribute to a person’s success both within and outside the K-12 education system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:05PM
The home of Yale, says it all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:13PM (1 child)
Government of Ridgefield puts dog in microwave after bath to speed drying.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 09, @08:21PM
You mean to speed dying.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday April 09, @08:16PM (5 children)
Either way... That's ALOT of gas. I wonder how they transported and spread the fuel on the baseball field. Did they use a liquid fertilizer spreading trolley? Buckets? Fuel truck? Watering Cans? Just pump it directly out of a slip tank?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 09, @08:23PM
I want to know whether they tried a turbopump and LOX, since it would have certainly helped the fire dry the field even faster.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 09, @08:27PM
> 109 Litres? (TFA Says 90L)
The metric to metric conversion of Litres to L seems consistent with the decision to spray it on the grass and light it.
The only alternative use might have been for Boofers -- a word I could only have learned from the dignity of a Trump Supreme Court Nominee.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday April 09, @08:27PM
I would not be surprised if had they siphoned it out of the gas tanks from the spectators cars.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday April 09, @08:31PM
That's about 5-6 plastic gas jugs from Walmart. Not nothing, but not all that much either.
I'm pretty sure the phrase "This way's more fun!" probably was involved in the discussion of correct methods for solving the problem.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday April 09, @08:34PM
That's only a bit under 29 gallons (pretty much what a large pick up truck or large SUV holds in it's tank). Spread out over a baseball field, I'm surprised they could spray it out fast enough to cover the area and get it ignited before most of it evaporated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:28PM (1 child)
This is 'murikka!
It's 29 gallons. You furriners and "science" (and we know that's a bunch of bullshit!) people can take your "liters" and shove them up your ass!
We use gallons here, motherfuckers!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @08:29PM
Gallons and gallons of butter.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday April 09, @08:35PM
