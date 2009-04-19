from the computer-lab-with-book-section dept.
Libraries are repositioning themselves as cultural and learning centers for the digital age. Many lend out mobile hotspots, often for weeks at a time. Others offer classes in the latest tech, such as 3D printing and music-editing software. And libraries have some of the savviest social media editors around.
On Sunday, libraries across the country began celebrating their evolving mission during National Library Week. Melinda Gates serves as honorary chairwoman of the annual event, which is sponsored by the American Library Association. Gates is an appropriate choice: She and husband Bill began funding computers, internet access and software for libraries in low-income communities through an organization they established in 1997.
Do libraries have a future as makerspaces?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 09, @06:22PM
Librarians are cool people, who can answer almost any question, or at least point you in the direction of the answers you need. That's how I found 42.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Tuesday April 09, @06:24PM
Yes, Makerspaces can be part of a libraries' mission.
No, a Makerspace != a Library. A Makerspace is about teaching and/or providing access to one kind of thing. Not about teaching / learning, English/Japanese/German/etc, Social history, or various other areas of knowledge.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Alfred on Tuesday April 09, @06:34PM (1 child)
Hoopla is B movie heaven
Freegal is all the hits, er, some of the hits from a decades past. (and a whole lot of crappy karaoke knock offs)
Technology is gonna make the library fucking lit, yo. /sarc
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 09, @06:49PM
As long as there are desktop computers at the library, people will go there. They can get the new music on YouTube, and the A movies on $PIRATE_STREAMING_SITE, if it's not blocked by the porn filter.
One thing I visited a library for recently was to use high-end, large-format scanning equipment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 09, @06:52PM
I like reading books and have been to plenty of libraries. I like to make things but have never been to a makerspace, though I've seen one from a distance. There are too many dudes there with tight pants or strange beards or who are into craft beer. If people are really into making something and good at it, they will start a company to make it.