Despite decades of fascination with dolphins, scientists have long overlooked one aspect of the species' anatomy. For the first time, researchers offer an up-close look at the clitoris of female dolphins along with insights on the potential for the animals to experience sexual pleasure.

The scientists discovered that female bottlenose dolphins have large and well-developed clitorises. The structure of the tissue suggests the clitoris may expand, for example, in response to stimulation. The skin under the clitoral hood contains bundles of nerves that may increase sensitivity and the potential for pleasure, as has been found in the human clitoris.

Previous studies suggest sex plays an important role in social bonding among dolphins, as seen in other social species. Dolphins copulate year-round, including during periods when they cannot conceive.

"In other mammalian species with year-round copulation, such as humans and bonobos, sex is known to be pleasurable for females, often through clitoral stimulation that leads to orgasm," said Dara Orbach, PhD, research associate at Mount Holyoke College, who conducted the research along with Assistant Professor of Biology Patricia Brennan, PhD. "Our anatomical observations suggest the clitoris is functional in bottlenose dolphins, but further research, including physiological and behavioral analyses, are necessary to test if sexual experiences can be pleasurable for female dolphins."