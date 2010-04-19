Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Scientists Explore the Dolphin Clitoris

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday April 10, @02:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the wet-goddess dept.
Science

takyon writes:

New insights on the form and function of the dolphin clitoris

Despite decades of fascination with dolphins, scientists have long overlooked one aspect of the species' anatomy. For the first time, researchers offer an up-close look at the clitoris of female dolphins along with insights on the potential for the animals to experience sexual pleasure.

The scientists discovered that female bottlenose dolphins have large and well-developed clitorises. The structure of the tissue suggests the clitoris may expand, for example, in response to stimulation. The skin under the clitoral hood contains bundles of nerves that may increase sensitivity and the potential for pleasure, as has been found in the human clitoris.

Previous studies suggest sex plays an important role in social bonding among dolphins, as seen in other social species. Dolphins copulate year-round, including during periods when they cannot conceive.

"In other mammalian species with year-round copulation, such as humans and bonobos, sex is known to be pleasurable for females, often through clitoral stimulation that leads to orgasm," said Dara Orbach, PhD, research associate at Mount Holyoke College, who conducted the research along with Assistant Professor of Biology Patricia Brennan, PhD. "Our anatomical observations suggest the clitoris is functional in bottlenose dolphins, but further research, including physiological and behavioral analyses, are necessary to test if sexual experiences can be pleasurable for female dolphins."

Functional Morphology of the Dolphin Clitoris

Dolphins copulate year-round despite short estrus periods. Copulation may be pleasurable for female dolphins through clitoral stimulation, as they have large and well-developed clitorises. Although female mammals possess a clitoris homologous to the penis, the general structure and functional morphology has only been described in a few species. We explore the gross morphology and microanatomy of the common bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) clitoris at different developmental stages to assess the potential for erectile tissue to expand during copulation. Excised clitorises were collected opportunistically from eleven post-mortem dolphins including adults, subadults, and calves. Specimens were subdivided for use in: 1) gross morphology dissections, 2) micro-computed tomography scans, or 3) paraffin histology and staining (modified Mason's trichrome and hematoxylin and eosin). Erectile tissue was present consistently along the clitoral body that extended from the hood tip to the base. The erectile tissue had a forked shape and similar relative volumes in both the calf and subadult specimens. The erectile tissue was surrounded by a thick layer of smooth muscle along the lateral sides of the crurae, clitoral body, and hood, but not cranially or caudally. Muscle tissue was surrounded by connective tissue. There was a hard bulb with a capsule around it at the root of the clitoris proper that was comprised of dense connective tissue. It appeared to be structural rather than erectile or secretory in nature. Our data provide a baseline for comparisons with other species known to have sex for pleasure (e.g., humans). The consistent shape and relative volumes of erectile tissues between calves and subadults suggest there are few developmental changes except for allometric size increases. Future research that compares the density of connective tissue in cetaceans and other marine and terrestrial mammals may be able to yield insights if the unexpectedly dense tissue of the dolphin clitoris is an adaptation driven by natural selection or sexual selection.

Original Submission


«  The US Says Chinese Spies Are Targeting Boston for Its Tech Secrets
Scientists Explore the Dolphin Clitoris | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday April 10, @02:55AM (1 child)

    by Subsentient (1111) <reversethis-{su. ... a} {tneitnesbus}> on Wednesday April 10, @02:55AM (#827230) Homepage Journal

    Fucking furries.

    --
    "Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @03:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @03:01AM (#827232)

    "So, where is a dolphin's clitoris?"
    "I dunno. Somewhere near its blowhole I guess."

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by black6host on Wednesday April 10, @03:01AM (1 child)

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday April 10, @03:01AM (#827233) Journal

    One day they might be thanking us for more than just the fish :)

    • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday April 10, @03:21AM

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday April 10, @03:21AM (#827244)

      I have seen a video of dolphins annoying puffer fish* until they release a toxin into the water. The dolphins then get stoned from a small dose of the toxin and swim about looking all happy.

      They're just like us really.

      * I think it was puffer fish, but it might have been something else.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday April 10, @03:09AM

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Wednesday April 10, @03:09AM (#827234) Journal

    Typical. They could just, you know, *ask* a lesbian dolphin...

    --
    I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday April 10, @03:18AM

    by c0lo (156) on Wednesday April 10, @03:18AM (#827239)

    All female mammals have a clitoris [abc.net.au]

    ...
    Female hyenas are special
    Because the penis and clitoris develop from the same tissue in the fetus, anything that affects the hormone balance in the embryo can impact its development. A great example of this is seen in the female spotted hyena.

    In this mammal, the female rules the pack. She is larger and more muscular than the males because she is exposed to high levels of male hormones during embryonic development.

    But this more muscled physique comes at a cost. The male hormones also affect the clitoris, turning it into a structure that looks like the male penis.

    Unfortunately for the female hyena this 20cm clitoris contains the birth canal. So, the female needs to both mate and give birth through her clitoris, which often splits in the process, causing a high death rate in first time mothers.

(1)