CNet:
I thought the precautions would reduce how much data Facebook gathered about me. Turns out, I was wasting my time.
Even when your account is deactivated, the social network continues collecting data about your online activities. All that data gets sent back to Facebook and is tied to your account while it's in this state of limbo. It's as if you'd changed nothing.
Facebook says it only removes all of your data if you permanently delete your account. Deactivating isn't as extreme, the company says, and the social network continues collecting your data in case you change your mind and want to return to your profile. Facebook expects deactivated users to return and wants to continue serving them ads relevant to their new interests.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday April 10, @03:28AM
You never created an account.
As such, it's always a good idea to use uBlock Origin/Ghostery/auto cookie delete tools/etc.
Even if you're opposed to Ad/tracking blockers, go ahead and install some for a day and see how many non- Facebook sites are tracking/sending data to Facebook, even if you haven't logged in to the site and cleared your cookies.
Or don't. That's up to you.
