Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

GIMP 2.10.10 Released

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday April 10, @04:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the poor-choice-of-names dept.
Software

Phoenix666 writes:

GIMP.org:

We haven't had any updates for a few months but the wait is hopefully worth it! We've got many nice new features, optimizations, and stability fixes in this release!

Version 2.10.10 highlights include:

  • Line art detection in the Bucket Fill tool for comic artists
  • Various usability improvements in transformation tools
  • Sample Merged option added to the Heal tool and fixed in the Clone tool
  • Parametric brushes now have 32-bit per channel precision
  • Easier brush and pattern creation workflow
  • On-canvas layer selection
  • Faster saving/exporting and layer groups rendering
  • Initial DDS support
  • Many improvements in GEGL, the image processing engine

GIMP, the software that might have taken over the world if not for a fatal branding decision...

Original Submission


«  Facebook Still Tracks You After You Deactivate Your Account
GIMP 2.10.10 Released | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)