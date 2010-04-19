19/04/10/0037247 story
from the poor-choice-of-names dept.
We haven't had any updates for a few months but the wait is hopefully worth it! We've got many nice new features, optimizations, and stability fixes in this release!
Version 2.10.10 highlights include:
- Line art detection in the Bucket Fill tool for comic artists
- Various usability improvements in transformation tools
- Sample Merged option added to the Heal tool and fixed in the Clone tool
- Parametric brushes now have 32-bit per channel precision
- Easier brush and pattern creation workflow
- On-canvas layer selection
- Faster saving/exporting and layer groups rendering
- Initial DDS support
- Many improvements in GEGL, the image processing engine
GIMP, the software that might have taken over the world if not for a fatal branding decision...
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 10, @05:20AM (2 children)
It's for lack of CMYK
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 10, @05:25AM (1 child)
https://www.gimp.org/docs/userfaq.html#i-do-a-lot-of-desktop-publishing-related-work-will-you-ever-support-cmyk [gimp.org]

(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 10, @05:39AM
Libre Graphics Meeting 2009
Good things to those who wait? Eh, maybe the grandkids will see it...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up