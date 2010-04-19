19/04/10/0056256 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday April 10, @12:37PM
from the probably-make-a-nice-pair-of-boots dept.
from the probably-make-a-nice-pair-of-boots dept.
Paleontologists are used to finding dinosaur bones and tracks. But remnants of soft tissue, like muscles or skin, are rare and often not well preserved. A very small percentage of tracks – much less than 1% – show skin traces.
Kyung-Soo Kim, Ph.D., of Chinju National University of Education recently found a set of very small tracks with perfect skin traces near Jinju City, Korea. CU Denver Professor Emeritus of Geology Martin Lockley, Ph.D., – with Kim, Jong Deock Lim of Korea and Lida Xing of Beijing – wrote a paper about the skin traces for the journal Scientific Reports. They described the skin as "exquisitely preserved."
"The skin traces come from tracks of the smallest known theropod, the Minisauripus."
Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Skin Found in Korea | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @12:57PM
Not skin.