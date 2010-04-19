19/04/10/0843230 story
posted by chromas on Wednesday April 10, @03:41PM
from the epic-protest-from-the-comfort-of-my-spinny-chair dept.
from the epic-protest-from-the-comfort-of-my-spinny-chair dept.
Off-topic review bombs are something I've really noticed taking place on Steam over the last year. Steam is working on ways to counteract the off-topic reviews, while also trying to let people's opinions be heard. It seems to be working somewhat, but it's far from perfect. Off-topic review bombing isn't helpful in the slightest, when trying to decide whether the current product is any good. Yet, how else should a consumer let others know that a company is going off the rails?
Personally, I would love an option to also rate the developers/corporations behind games as well. Perhaps a second rating for a game is needed? One rating for the game, and one rating for the publisher.
Borderlands review bomb triggers Steam’s “off topic” fix
Steam Battles Off-Topic Reviews — Flaming Old Games Because of Borderlands 3 Exclusive Deal | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday April 10, @03:48PM (3 children)
People say EA sucks. Oh, Bethidisa is demon spawn. Blizzard is trash!!
I don't know any more and I don't have the energy to care. The only thing I care about is: Is the game good/fun? Do I have to pay extra to get a good experience from the game?
I really don't care if a company is evil because they implemented micro transactions and/or pay-to-win on game ABC when I'm looking to buy the Foobar game.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday April 10, @03:50PM (2 children)
Knowing about a company's reputation can help you avoid wasting money. See Buggy Bethesda and Fallout 76.
But if you don't care to keep track of that shit, just do the smart thing and not pre-order or buy in the initial months. Wait 6 months, or 1 year, and the game will be a fraction of the price, better patched, and more thoroughly reviewed.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ilsa on Wednesday April 10, @04:00PM (1 child)
This. And it's not limited to video games. I've learned the hard way that you do NOT trust what a company says about their product prior to release. The only thing that matters is what that product can do when it's in your hands, and that thing can end up being wildly different from the pre-launch promises. If it doesn't do what you want out of the box, do not trust that it will in the future, especially if it's a consumer level product.
I don't pre-order anything. Same goes for kickstarter, et al, unless it's from a name I recognize as having a proven track record of following up on their promises, and that list is very small indeed. (Props to The Oatmeal and Christopher Tin!)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 10, @04:08PM
I'm willing to throw a small amount of money (≤$25) into Kickstarter/Indiegogo for games that look interesting (2 so far), with the acceptance that the game may be delayed, bad, or money will be pissed away. Insert Star Citizen meme here.
But as far as pre-ordering AAA games from established publishers? Nah. And if there are exclusives (game content) only available to pre-orderers, that would just turn me off even more.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by negrace on Wednesday April 10, @04:04PM
We need "dissenter extension", but for reviews. So that Amazon/steam/google/etc could not even touch them.