The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) — a planet-scale array of eight ground-based radio telescopes forged through international collaboration — was designed to capture images of a black hole. Today, in coordinated press conferences across the globe, EHT researchers reveal that they have succeeded, unveiling the first direct visual evidence of a supermassive black hole and its shadow.
This breakthrough was announced today in a series of six papers published in a special issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The image reveals the black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides 55 million light-years from Earth and has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the Sun.
The EHT links telescopes around the globe to form an Earth-sized virtual telescope with unprecedented sensitivity and resolution. The EHT is the result of years of international collaboration, and offers scientists a new way to study the most extreme objects in the Universe predicted by Einstein's general relativity during the centennial year of the historic experiment that first confirmed the theory.
[...] This research was presented in a series of six papers published today in a special issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters, along with a Focus Issue:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @08:05PM (1 child)
What is the importance of this? (Not being cynical or sarcastic, I'm being earnest here.)
Last I heard a few years ago, black holes were still theoretical. So does this prove they exist? Are there other scientific or other purposes to this photo? Is it "proof we can work together across the world to accomplish astronomy?" Is it "just a cool picture?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @08:16PM
It took 6 months of supercomputer time for them to generate these images from their data and pictures they fed in of what they thought a black hole should look like.
Also, the "black" region could be brighter than the surface of the sun for all we know. Think about how sunspots look black but are actually very bright.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 10, @08:20PM
