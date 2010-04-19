from the better-safe-than-sorry-run dept.
Yellowstone Scientists Find New Thermal Area:
Yellowstone National Park has a new thermal area that scientists think has been growing for the past 20 years.
The new area is deep in Yellowstone's backcountry between West Tern Lake and the previously mapped Tern Lake thermal area, the U.S. Geological Survey [(USGS)] announced earlier this month.
"This is exactly the sort of behavior we expect from Yellowstone's dynamic hydrothermal activity," R. Greg Vaughan, a research scientist with USGS, wrote in a blog post, "and it highlights that changes are always taking place, sometimes in remote and generally inaccessible areas of the park."
A thermal area is the visible result on the Earth's surface of magma activity underground. They can include geysers, like Yellowstone's Old Faithful; hot springs; and fumaroles, which are vents that allow volcanic gases to escape. They are surrounded by hydrothermal mineral deposits, geothermal gas emissions, heated ground and lack of vegetation, the USGS says.
Previously: NASA Warning: "Catastrophic" Supervolcano Eruption Could "Push Humanity to Extinction".
A NASA thought experiment called, Defending Human Civilisation From Supervolcanic Eruptions, stated that a supervolcano eruption was more likely to happen in the future than an asteroid hitting the earth, according to the Daily Star. It said: “Supervolcanic eruptions occur more frequently than a large asteroid or comet impacts that would have a similarly catastrophic effect to human civilization.” Jet Propulsion Laboratory researchers found that collisions from asteroids which are more than 2km in diameter occurred “half as often as supervolcanic eruptions”.
[...]Yellowstone Caldera[*] is classed as a supervolcano which erupted 60,000 years ago and again 60,000 years before that.
Although there is no guarantee, if the volcano follows the same pattern then it is now due for another eruption.
Researchers have found that if a supervolcano like Yellowstone did erupt, then a “volcanic winter” would ensue which could surpass the “amount of stored food worldwide”.
People living on another continent would not be spared from the aftermath of a supervolcanic eruption.
[*] Wikipedia entry on the Yellowstone Caldera (aka Supervolcano).
The referenced NASA document — Defending Human Civilization From Supervolcanic Eruptions (pdf) — is less sensational; here is the abstract from the paper:
Large volcanic eruptions greater or equal to a magnitude 8 on the Volcanic Explosivity Index (i.e., supervolcanic eruptions) eject >10 15 kg of ash and sulfate aerosols, sufficient to blanket sizeable fractions of continents and create a regional or global "volcanic winter." Such events could seriously reduce worldwide agricultural production for multiple years, causing mass famine. Supervolcanic eruptions occur more frequently than large asteroid or comet impacts that would have a similarly catastrophic effect to human civilization, especially now that many asteroid orbits have been mapped. We assess whether future supervolcanic eruptions could be dampened, delayed, or prevented by engineering solutions.
JoeMerchant on Thursday April 11, @02:42AM
The odds of Yellowstone never erupting again are strongly approaching zero. The odds of Yellowstone's next eruption occurring before society melts down for other reasons are supposed to be pretty low.
Still, NASA (or, some politically motivated study wearing the NASA letterhead) recently came out with the statement that a supervolcano eruption is more likely to collapse society than an asteroid strike... not exactly comforting, since we have some slightly plausible ideas about how to predict and avert a killer asteroid strike, while the best/only ideas we've got to stop a super-volcano eruption are science fiction at the moment.
takyon on Thursday April 11, @02:51AM
We can probably see a civilization-killing asteroid many decades in advance and take steps to stop it. We can't clearly pinpoint Yellowstone's eruption in advance.

PartTimeZombie on Thursday April 11, @02:59AM
There is also the possibility of Yellowstone becoming less active over time.
A super-volcano eruption will happen somewhere, and Yellowstone is a pretty good candidate, but it is entirely possible that Yellowstone could get cooler and less active. (Obviously over a long time, not next Tuesday).
Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @03:05AM
The only question is which comes first, the crustal slip or the solar outburst. The pyramids prove we can survive either so not all is lost.