Major Study Debunks Myth that Moderate Drinking can be Healthy

posted by mrpg on Thursday April 11, @04:00AM
"exec" writes:

Major study debunks myth that moderate drinking can be healthy.

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

LONDON (Reuters) - Blood pressure and stroke risk rise steadily the more alcohol people drink, and previous claims that one or two drinks a day might protect against stroke are not true, according to the results of a major genetic study.

The research, which used data from a 160,000-strong cohort of Chinese adults, many of whom are unable to drink alcohol due to genetic intolerance, found that people who drink moderately - consuming 10 to 20 grams of alcohol a day - raise their risk of stroke by 10 to 15 percent.

For heavy drinkers, consuming four or more drinks a day, blood pressure rises significantly and the risk of stroke increases by around 35 percent, the study found.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @04:22AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @04:22AM (#827763)

    I knew it! That's why I drink heavily.

