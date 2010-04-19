19/04/10/2345239 story
If using the law to corral antivaxxers doesn’t work at first, try, try again. At least, that seems to be the lesson learned by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. On Tuesday, he declared a state of emergency and mandated residents of the Williamsburg neighborhood, where an outbreak of measles has been raging since last fall, get vaccinated for the viral disease. Those who choose not to will risk the penalty of a $1,000 fine.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @12:10PM (2 children)
Flee these liberal hell holes. The only problem is the people who vote for this crap eventually flee the consequences of their own actions too.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @12:16PM (1 child)
I mean really, government mandated medical procedures. We all know where this is headed, straight back to the 1920/30s with forced sterilization, etc. Here is a movie about it: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conspiracy_%282001_film%29 [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @01:00PM
Oh FFS. Talk about hyperbole. What's next, when they quarantine a bunch of infected, highly contagious you're going to start calling it concentration camps?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @12:17PM (8 children)
<sarcasm>you can get autism from those injections you know</sarcasm>
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 11, @12:30PM (6 children)
Autism hasn't been linked to vaccines in a scientifically accepted study, yet. Neither has it been adequately explained in a manner that makes it preventable, curable, or even reliably predictable.
Freedom to choose, has been an on again, off again, foundation of U.S. society. Call it religion, call it control over one's own body - this will continue to be an issue.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by isostatic on Thursday April 11, @12:37PM
You're free to walk around without being vaccinated. You're free to have sex. You aren't free to do these things in public.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday April 11, @12:45PM (2 children)
I think there's a solution that would keep both sides happy, all those who choose to remain unvaccinated can live together somewhere, lets call it Petridishville, and those who get vaccinated can live somewhere other than Petridishville. Then after a couple of years they disinfect the remains of the place to kill any remaining bacteria/viruses/whatever, and the problem is solved.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @12:53PM (1 child)
You've got it opposite, who got wiped out by disease when Native Americans met Europeans? Populations relying on vaccination will be screwed if anything ever interrupts the supply, it is basically heroin addiction of an entire country. The original plan to eradicate measles made sense, not this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @01:10PM
LOL.
That's not an argument against vaccinations. That's an argument against civilization. You can substitute basically any modern development for 'vaccination' and that sentence will make exactly as much sense.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @12:49PM (1 child)
Call it man slaughter or murder (250 dead children each year related to measles infections that could have been prevented by vaccinating and group immunity)... The dark ages are over people, no more legitimized murdering in name of religion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @12:55PM
Mortality rates for measles and mmr are about the same in societies with decent sanitationsystems.. Really the rates of pretty much all complications are about the same. In both cases there is very little risk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @12:44PM
You say like that's a bad thing! Seriously, unless it is a really strong form of autism (which doesn't come in a siringe), people shouldn't see it as a disease, but more as a character trait. I know a a fair share of people who have a mild form of autism and are perfectly fine to work with.