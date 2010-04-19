from the if-DHS-used-it,-would-it-be-"ICE-on-ice"? dept.
Google debuts new Cloud Storage archive class for long-term data retention
Today at its annual Cloud Next conference in San Francisco, [Google] announced new storage tools, pricing, and products for customers of all sizes.
First on the agenda was a new archive class designed for long-term data retention that eliminates the need for a separate retrieval process, Google says, while providing "immediate" and low-latency access to content. Both access and management are performed via a familiar set of Google Cloud Storage APIs through which objects can be tiered down to save on costs, and data is redundantly stored geo-redundantly across multi-regional availability zones.
Pricing will start at $0.0012 per GB per month ($1.23 per TB per month) when it launches later this year. That's significantly cheaper than Microsoft's Azure Cool Blob Storage, which costs $0.002 per GB per month, and competitive with Amazon S3 Glacier, which is priced at $0.004 per GB per month.
Google Cloud to Add Five New Regions With Three New Undersea Cables to Support It
There is a story at ACM (Association for Computing Machinery) Queue concerning what is the best practice on getting data from here to there: Should You Upload or Ship Big Data to the Cloud? -- The accepted wisdom does not always hold true.
There is an old adage to never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of magnetic tapes going down the highway. The challenge is knowing when it is better (cheaper/faster) to ship it vs send it. This analysis will help you to decide.
This article investigates the tradeoffs between speed of communications between your systems and the cloud provider, how fast you can store your data to removable media/drives, and shipping delays so as to help you decide the fastest way to get your data from your systems to a cloud storage provider.
I found the article to be generally in-depth and well done but I do have a couple of caveats.
First, I saw no analysis of the impact on having faster shipping/turnaround on the tradeoffs. The assumption is that it would take 48 hours for shipping and handling for physical media. I would have liked to see what impact it would have on the analysis if that were, say, 24 hours instead.
Also, an assumption is made that the cloud provider would need to copy from your media to put it on their systems. A variation I did not see explored was to have media that could be directly mounted at the cloud provider — whether the media was supplied in advance by the provider or met certain provider-required specs. In either case, that would avoid the need for another copying pass of the data. That, in turn might greatly change the analysis of whether it would be faster to ship media or just upload it over the internet.
Those quibbles aside, it is one of they better articles I've seen that investigates that actual tradeoffs.
Google Cloud will add Montreal, the Netherlands, Los Angeles, Finland, and Hong Kong as new cloud computing regions. Google will also invest in three new undersea cables:
Google is extending its cloud computing infrastructure with the introduction of five new regions and plans to build its own undersea cable.
The advertising-to-cloud-computing giant said its new Netherlands and Montreal cloud computing regions will open in the first quarter of 2018, followed by Los Angeles, Finland, and Hong Kong.
Like other cloud infrastructure companies, Google orders its cloud computing resources into regions which are then subdivided into zones, which include one or more data centers from which customers can run their services. It currently has 15 regions made up of 44 zones.
The new cables will connect Los Angeles to Chile, the U.S. to Denmark and Ireland, and Hong Kong to Guam. The Los Angeles to Chile cable will be Google's first private undersea cable.
Google will be investing in a total of 11 undersea cables, although it would prefer not to be in the cable-building consortium business.
Amazon is now worth $1,000,000,000,000
Amazon's total market value passed $1 trillion on Tuesday, following Apple's ascent into 13-digit territory at the beginning of August. Amazon and Apple now make up more than 8% of the entire value of the S&P 500, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst for S&P.
Microsoft exec: Amazon's expansion is our opportunity
Microsoft views Amazon's entry into new business areas as a great opportunity to steal cloud customers. During an appearance at Citi's Global Technology Conference in New York on Thursday, Judson Althoff, the executive vice president heading up Microsoft's worldwide commercial business group, pointed to trust as one reason that Microsoft's public cloud is growing faster than Amazon's. "Amazon is frankly attacking a lot of industries right now, and they're pretty bold and open about it," Althoff said. "I mean, Jeff will say, 'Look, your margin is my opportunity,' and there's evidence of that, huge evidence of that, huge evidence of that in retail, of course, but also financial services and health care."
Amazon's interest in retail is well understood following its acquisition of Whole Foods and the introduction of Amazon Go convenience stores. That expansion [has] already started to help Microsoft. In July Microsoft announced a five-year deal involving cloud with Walmart. Other Microsoft cloud customers include Costco and Kroger.
