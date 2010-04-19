from the Superfungi-is-the-name-of-my-grunge-rock-band dept.
[...] In 2013, researchers at Michigan State University carried out a thankless, if mildly creepy, study. They observed how more than 3,500 residents of their college town used the sink at various restrooms after they carried out their business.
Some 10 percent of people observed chose not to wash their hands at all, which is simply not an acceptable way to end a trip to the bathroom. But even the vast majority of people who tried to wash their hands managed to totally flub the proper routine. Almost a quarter of people washed their hands without soap, for instance. And only 5 percent washed their hands for at least 15 seconds or longer, which is actually lower than the 20-second minimum of handwashing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
https://gizmodo.com/in-a-world-of-mrsa-and-superfungi-you-need-to-start-wa-1833889953
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @03:29PM (4 children)
MRSA and superfungi are being bred in the hospitals, not college campuses. Stray away from the hospital and you'll be fine.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday April 11, @03:40PM
Yeah! The colleges are only breeding super-gonorrhea and super-chlamydia.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday April 11, @03:42PM (2 children)
Yes, why would deadly hard-to-treat diseases end up in a hospital?
There must be a reason. It's not like people from all over would just... bring it there with them. That'd be crazy. Gotta be the employees.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @03:48PM (1 child)
Because in hospitals there's a lot of exposure to antibiotics, which allows them to build up resistance against those.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday April 11, @04:15PM
industrial sources dominate origin of antibacterial resistant strains in natural environments [sciencedirect.com]
Of course hospitals have them, and of course some strains originate in hospitals, but overwhelmingly the implication has been that antibiotic abuse, not antibiotic use, has been the primary cause of the problem [asm.org].
People with multi-resistant cases sometimes get them from medical sources. But Working on a farm that administers antibiotics to lifestock increases the risk of infection with MRSA 35 times the baseline rate [nih.gov].
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @03:44PM (2 children)
How long until some people claim that washing your hands causes autism or similar?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday April 11, @03:53PM
https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/publications-data-stats.html [cdc.gov]
How about just some plain soap and water? That way we don't keep breeding anti-bacterial resistant strains.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @03:56PM
The first guy to suggest doctors should wash their hands was ridiculed by them and thrown in an insane asylum where he was beaten to death:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ignaz_Semmelweis [wikipedia.org]
Do not fuck with doctors, they can be quite evil little beings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @03:44PM (3 children)
After dinner at a restaurant with my uncle (20 years ago), I grabbed a mint from a bowl on the way out. Before I could start sucking on it, my uncle reported a university study, looking at what was on the surface of mints in a similar situation. Turns out there were more than just trace amounts of urine -- pretty clearly people hadn't washed their hands after peeing, then fished around in the mint bowl...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 11, @04:00PM (1 child)
I can't remember seeing mints in a restaurant that were not individual wrapped.
Now there are pretzles / peanuts in a bar -- but I don't go to bars.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @04:18PM
> ...peanuts in a bar -- but I don't go to bars.
Local brew pub has good food (and I might have a beer with dinner). They have free peanuts, roasted in the shell so you have to pop them open yourself. Seems fairly sanitary? Shells go on the floor.
I love to take parents with kids there, the kids love to throw the shells on the floor, while the parents blanch or tsk-tsk.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday April 11, @04:01PM
I'm a nail-biter. I touch door handles, counters, and other common areas, then stick my fingers in my mouth and gnaw on my nails. All that stuff that was on the handle/counter/etc is now in my mouth.
...and then I dig around for the mints... with my slobbery hands. I always go for the ones at the bottom of the dish too.
Did you know some people that work at restaurants don't wash their hands properly? Did the subway worker wash their hands after handling money? Did you co-worker get shit on their hands then not wash them and then open the door with their shit-hands?
If you think about hygiene too much you'll go crazy.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Type44Q on Thursday April 11, @03:59PM (2 children)
As my junk tends to be a lot cleaner than a public restroom, I wash my hands before I touch myself. ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @04:07PM
Kindergarten teacher was big on asking us kids to wash hands after using the toilet. One day I told her proudly that I would wash before and after, to keep my "pee-pee" clean too. She gave me a very odd look...so I didn't talk about that subject again!
Funny the things we remember from childhood...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 11, @04:09PM
Yes, when using some restrooms1 to pee, I have sometimes wondered if my junk is cleaner than the facilities and consider whether or not washing is the best idea. But that has been very rare. On vacations I have hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes available. Usually these are used to wipe hands before eating. But, I suppose in a pinch you can walk into a restroom, pee and walk out without having touched anything. Maybe your elbow to hit the urinal flusher.
Which brings me to Disney, where people with arthritis can ride scooters, and restrooms are generally in good condition.
1Americans are unable to say 'toilets'.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday April 11, @04:08PM
There are well-known solutions to this: copper/brass touch surfaces, air-filtering UVC fixtures (shielded of course!), good ol' bleach, and the list goes on. But infection prevention doesn't make people gobs and gobs of money like boner pills or statins or anything else they can force people onto for half a lifetime, so it's mostly not addressed except by the real front-line troopers, the nurses and CNAs and low-level doctors.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...