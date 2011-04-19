from the typing-out-that-encyclopedia-just-got-quicker dept.
As described in a report in Bejing's National Science Review journal, and covered by China Daily and MIT Technology Review, scientists have created five transgenic monkeys with extra copies of a human gene believed to play a role in human's intelligence.
“This was the first attempt to understand the evolution of human cognition using a transgenic monkey model,” says Bing Su, the geneticist at the Kunming Institute of Zoology who led the effort.
The modified rhesus macaque monkey's brains took longer to develop (similar to human children's brains) and they also score higher on memory tests although MRIs indicate their brains did not increase in size.
According to geneticist Su:
the small number of animals was a limitation. He says he has a solution, though. He is making more of the monkeys and is also testing new brain evolution genes. One that he has his eye on is SRGAP2C, a DNA variant that arose about two million years ago, just when Australopithecus was ceding the African savannah to early humans. That gene has been dubbed the “humanity switch” and the “missing genetic link” for its likely role in the emergence of human intelligence.
There are ethical and slippery slope issues to consider and the paper was apparently not able to find a publisher in the west.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @06:39PM
The fools! Don't they know this is how Lancelot Link [youtube.com] came about?
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday April 11, @06:49PM (6 children)
Wasn't there a movie about somebody doing this awhile back?
Didn't end well for Humans as I recall.
On a serious note: What will they do if they suddenly end up with a chimp that can beat you at chess? While I find this kind of research interesting it also frightens me when I think about the "what ifs". And there a lot of those since we have no clue about exactly how our genes work to create a Human being or other complex creature.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Thursday April 11, @06:59PM (4 children)
Those scenarios are amusing and funny . . . unless one were to turn out to become reality. Then it is frightening.
Animals generally have superior claws, teeth, muscles, strength, speed, agility compared to puny humans. Although humans have larger penises for body size compared to all other primates. And larger brains which must be connected with that somehow.
Now imagine if an animal acquired a human-like intelligence, but better, stronger, faster like other animal traits. And an ability and desire to reproduce.
Suddenly the worries about controlling AI might seem like a lesser problem.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Thursday April 11, @07:03PM (1 child)
We do have pretty good endurance.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 11, @07:09PM
Because we can sweat with our whole body for cooling whereas our prey animals can only pant with their tongue.
They may outrun us, but we catch up to them, they must run some more. Repeat. Before long, they can no longer run. At least that is how I remember it from a cable tv documentary back when there cable tv had actual content.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday April 11, @07:06PM (1 child)
These scenarios are highly overblown yet entertaining.
Bring it, monkeys.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 11, @07:15PM
I tend to agree.
But other scenarios seemed highly overblown.
Pollution would never cause a problem. We don't really need unleaded gasoline do we? Large scale nuclear ("nook-u-lar") war would never happen. Or if it did, it wouldn't be a big deal. Global warming . . . the president says not to worry about it. Hydraulic Fracking coincidentally leading to earthquakes? What could go wrong with a nuclear reactor built along the ocean with only an 18 foot tsunami wall to protect from 50 foot tsumanis?
Just sayin'
I'm not a conspiracy nut. But bad things can happen. Drug resistant antibiotics. GMO crops self spreading into other fields.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @07:09PM
I am also tremendously concerned, I believe it was an experiment like this in the 50's that created middle management.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @06:59PM (3 children)
deathmonkey
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday April 11, @07:06PM
That's Cesar DeathMonkey, or Kaiser DeathMonkey, or Caesar Julius DeathMonkey. Sourcerer's Apprentice type stuff.
[21:17:40]mprg: I created the love and the hate within I too? [21:17:49]mprg: I created aristarchus?!?! #editorial
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 11, @07:11PM (1 child)
Fortunately the Chinese have a long way to go before they can build monkeys that can match human intelligence.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday April 11, @07:20PM
Not for all values of $HUMAN, my friend.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 1) by Ken on Thursday April 11, @07:21PM
"Ah, damn you..."