The specifications defining the Internet and most of the technologies running on top of it began just over 50 years ago. These specifications, called RFCs (Request For Comments) cover everything. That includes from TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) and UDP (User Datagram Protocol) to HTTP (HyperText Transfer Protocol), TLS (Transport Layer Security), and even SSH (Secure SHell). The first RFC was dated April 7th, 1969.
Today there are over 8,500 RFCs whose publication is managed through a formal process by the RFC Editor team. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) is responsible for the vast majority (but not all) of the RFCs – and there is [a] strong process through which documents move within the IETF from ideas (“Internet-Drafts” or “I-Ds”) into published standards or informational documents[2].
50 years ago, one of the fundamental differences of the RFC series from other standards at the time was that:
- anyone could write an RFC for free.
- anyone could read the RFCs for free. They were open to all to read, without any fee or membership.
[...][2] For more explanation of the different types of RFCs, see “How to Read a RFC“.
The current RFC Editor, Heather Flanagan, also has some remarks on 50 years of RFCs.