Today there are over 8,500 RFCs whose publication is managed through a formal process by the RFC Editor team. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) is responsible for the vast majority (but not all) of the RFCs – and there is [a] strong process through which documents move within the IETF from ideas (“Internet-Drafts” or “I-Ds”) into published standards or informational documents[2].

50 years ago, one of the fundamental differences of the RFC series from other standards at the time was that:

anyone could write an RFC for free.

anyone could read the RFCs for free. They were open to all to read, without any fee or membership.

[...][2] For more explanation of the different types of RFCs, see “How to Read a RFC“.