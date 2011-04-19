from the Microsoft-Loves-Linux dept.
Microsoft Say Edge May Come to Linux “Eventually”
When Microsoft announced it was switching the foundations of its home-grown Edge browser to a Chromium base we asked if it might allow the app to come to Linux.
[...] Microsoft’s Kyle Pflug responded to the tux question on Twitter. He said that a Linux build is something the Edge team would “like to do eventually” but they ‘can’t commit to Linux just yet’.
Not yet – it's something we'd like to do eventually (our build system runs on Linux) but we're taking things one step at a time starting from Win10, and can't commit to Linux just yet.
Kyle Pflug (@kylealden) April 8, 2019
[...] That said, the availability of Edge on Linux would help web developers working on Linux. They’d no longer need to keep a Windows VM within reach solely to double check changes.
Not addressed was the question of whether systemd's boot loader would require Edge on Linux at boot time in order to perform updates.
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Friday April 12, @03:50AM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 12, @04:03AM (2 children)
Windows and SystemD, a marriage definitely not made in heaven...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 12, @04:12AM (1 child)
Actually, it would be an improvement.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday April 12, @04:27AM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."