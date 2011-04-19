When Microsoft announced it was switching the foundations of its home-grown Edge browser to a Chromium base we asked if it might allow the app to come to Linux.

[...] Microsoft’s Kyle Pflug responded to the tux question on Twitter. He said that a Linux build is something the Edge team would “like to do eventually” but they ‘can’t commit to Linux just yet’.

Not yet – it's something we'd like to do eventually (our build system runs on Linux) but we're taking things one step at a time starting from Win10, and can't commit to Linux just yet.

— Kyle Pflug (@kylealden) April 8, 2019

[...] That said, the availability of Edge on Linux would help web developers working on Linux. They’d no longer need to keep a Windows VM within reach solely to double check changes.