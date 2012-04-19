from the how-do-you-make-gin-from-hemp? dept.
Richard Evans is on a mission to save the world with hemp.
Richard says hemp is "renewable, sustainable and clean" and can be used to "create foods, proteins, fibres and medicines".
If that wasn't enough, Richard also says the plant would be useful for decontaminating soil, storing carbon and could even be a contender to replace the oil industry.
The diverse potential of hemp is why Mirreco created its specialised machine—a world-first invention capable of processing hemp in a new way.
"I realised a few years ago that the bottleneck in the global hemp industry is processing," says Richard.
The machine allows for processing at farms, with rapid conversion into numerous materials that can be used for many purposes.
Eli Whitney's Cotton Gin saved cotton farming in the American South. Perhaps Mirreco's machine could do the same for hemp?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 12, @10:58PM (1 child)
Clearly this missionary has been smoking his own product.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday April 12, @11:00PM
Smoke hemp? Yuck!!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 12, @11:01PM
