from the early-shipping dept.
It has long been assumed that Indigenous Australia was isolated until Europeans arrived in 1788, except for trade with parts of present day Indonesia beginning at least 300 years ago. But our recent archaeological research hints of at least an extra 2,100 years of connections across the Coral Sea with Papua New Guinea [(PNG)].
[...]This means societies with complex seafaring technologies and widespread social connections operated at Australia's doorstep over 2,500 years prior to colonisation. Entrepreneurial traders were traversing the entire south coast of PNG in sailing ships.
There is also archaeological evidence that suggests early connections between PNG and Australia's Torres Strait Islands. Fine earthenware pottery dating to 2,600 years ago, similar in form to pottery arriving in the Gulf of Papua around that time, has been found on the island of Pulu. Rock art on the island of Dauan further to the north depicts a ship with a crab claw-shaped sail, closely resembling the ships used by Indigenous traders from PNG.
Were the aborigines trading with other islands in Oceania?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @01:34AM
If they traded, it was probably for alcohol.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 13, @01:36AM
Elsewhere, the DNA people have figured out that Polynesians have settled in South America multiple times. It doesn't take much to extrapolate that the same people might have wandered just as far in the opposite direction.
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/ancient-dna-fossils-south-america-populated [sciencenews.org]
The arrival of white people in Australia is only that. It doesn't signal the beginning of sea faring, or the beginning of life, or anything else.
Trey Gowdy 2024