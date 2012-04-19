In the past year, especially in recent weeks, the public and political governance in many parts of the western world has signaled an increasing interest in removing most laws that protect Internet platform companies from downstream liability for user-generated content, and requiring the platforms to acts as publishers, responsible for all content on their platforms (or as distributors or broadcast networks), not as utilities.

There is certainly some understanding that the capacity for users to reach most of the world on their own without supervision or permission of others has created new opportunities and also provides a new layer of check on establishment corruption – an idea that may have reached its peak in 2011 with the so-called Arab Spring. On the other hand, there is also a problem like giving everyone detention to punish the few. Bad actors create real dangers for others and random victims. This has long been the case with some problems, like cyberbullying. But in recent years the Internet is becoming seen as an amateur facility that destroy legacy businesses and jobs and that can facilitate unpredictable (“stochastic”) terror attacks. Is the risk “worth it” – if you become a victim? The question has a strong parallel in the Second Amendment and gun control debates.

This discussion has several components. [...]