Milky Lane in Bondi has a history of deep frying food for the sake of experimentation. This year as a special Easter present for its fans they have come up with a new concoction: deep fried Creme egg. Lovingly coated in Crunchy Nut Cornflakes mixed with the gooey innards of the egg, the deep fried delicacy looks like a large chicken nugget as it is served with a Nutella dipping sauce. Not content with just deep frying, they also have invented awesome looking drinks.

Original Submission