19/04/12/134226 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday April 13, @01:01PM
from the Anything-can-be-deep-fried-at-least-once dept.
from the Anything-can-be-deep-fried-at-least-once dept.
Milky Lane in Bondi has a history of deep frying food for the sake of experimentation. This year as a special Easter present for its fans they have come up with a new concoction: deep fried Creme egg. Lovingly coated in Crunchy Nut Cornflakes mixed with the gooey innards of the egg, the deep fried delicacy looks like a large chicken nugget as it is served with a Nutella dipping sauce. Not content with just deep frying, they also have invented awesome looking drinks.
Deep Fried Cadbury Creme Egg is a Winner this Easter | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Saturday April 13, @01:25PM
This ain't news in Scotland where chip shops have been deep frying everything (whether it moves or not) for donkeys years - the deep fried Mars Bar is so last century.
See eg. this article from 2014, clearly referencing creme egg being offered: https://www.scotsman.com/lifestyle/chip-shop-sells-deep-fried-yule-logs-as-xmas-treat-1-3638409 [scotsman.com]
In fact, as a word of advice, do NOT ask for anything in a Scottish chip shop unless you want it dunked in batter and fried - pizza, pies, haggis (quite nice actually), Mars Bar, anything.
The only thing they won't deep fry is a can of drink, and that's only because they haven't figured out how yet - if someone invented deep fried Irn Bru the enitre Scottish economy would crash for buying it inside a week.