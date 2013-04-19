from the let's-talk-about-it dept.
Packt reports that Gab's Dissenter browser extension was removed from Mozilla's Firefox add-ons on April 10th (people already using it can continue to do so), and was booted from Google's Chrome browser the next day. Gab pitches itself as an anti-censorship social media platform that only prohibits speech that is illegal. Their Dissenter browser extension and associated website allow people to share comments about any webpage, giving users the ability to share comments on articles, videos, etc., regardless of whether or not the website hosting the content has a comments section. Mozilla's rationale for the ban was that Dissenter was being used to promote violence, hate speech, and discrimination, but they failed to show any examples to bolster that claim. Gab plans to develop their own browser in response.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @05:45PM
Too bad their system is not using a p2p kadamelia algo to ditch the user-accounts; but maybe it'll get some attention now that it's been banned.
(Score: 2, Touché) by SomeGuy on Saturday April 13, @05:46PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @06:02PM (1 child)
Good for Gab.
Boo for the morons that put them in the corner.
How hard is it to get this right, people? Apparently, when you have SJW groupthink pulling the strings, very hard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @06:14PM
most people on gab's like to discuss moronic shit but in this case yes, mozilla people in conformity with corporate mandated rules surpassed all that moronic shit and embarased themselves with their i-can-only-act-as-the-holly-coc-says-cause-i-follow-rules-instead-of-think