Mozilla and Google Block Dissenter Browser Extension

posted by martyb on Saturday April 13, @05:36PM
from the let's-talk-about-it dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Packt reports that Gab's Dissenter browser extension was removed from Mozilla's Firefox add-ons on April 10th (people already using it can continue to do so), and was booted from Google's Chrome browser the next day. Gab pitches itself as an anti-censorship social media platform that only prohibits speech that is illegal. Their Dissenter browser extension and associated website allow people to share comments about any webpage, giving users the ability to share comments on articles, videos, etc., regardless of whether or not the website hosting the content has a comments section. Mozilla's rationale for the ban was that Dissenter was being used to promote violence, hate speech, and discrimination, but they failed to show any examples to bolster that claim. Gab plans to develop their own browser in response.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @05:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @05:45PM (#829018)

    Too bad their system is not using a p2p kadamelia algo to ditch the user-accounts; but maybe it'll get some attention now that it's been banned.

  • (Score: 2, Touché) by SomeGuy on Saturday April 13, @05:46PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Saturday April 13, @05:46PM (#829019)

    was being used to promote violence, hate speech, and discrimination

    The same thing can be said about the entire Internef&bp )[STaFO7Ie-0 >#5A UwP33f36* 1k}3E=8

    NO CARRIER

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @06:02PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @06:02PM (#829021)

    Good for Gab.

    Boo for the morons that put them in the corner.

    How hard is it to get this right, people? Apparently, when you have SJW groupthink pulling the strings, very hard.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @06:14PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @06:14PM (#829022)

      most people on gab's like to discuss moronic shit but in this case yes, mozilla people in conformity with corporate mandated rules surpassed all that moronic shit and embarased themselves with their i-can-only-act-as-the-holly-coc-says-cause-i-follow-rules-instead-of-think

