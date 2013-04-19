from the 好笑 dept.
It's only appropriate that the country with the $40 trillion ponzi financial system and where a broke pig farming company paid its creditors in bacon, only to run out of pigs, has created a pyramid scheme that involves literal pyramids.
Authorities in China’s capital are investigating two companies selling "energy pyramid" products using such illegal practices as fake advertising and multilevel marketing, The Beijing News reported Monday.
According to the outlet, police in Beijing’s Fengtai District launched an investigation with the national-level State Administration for Industry and Commerce on Monday to look into the products’ manufacturer, Weihai Ruihong Energy Technology Co. Ltd., and distributor, Beijing Hongzheng Technology Co. Ltd.
The companies allegedly advertised their pyramid-shaped wares — priced between 5,000 and 100,000 yuan ($740 and $14,900) — as having “healing” and “energy-absorbing” properties, and like any other pyramid scheme, attempted to recruit salespeople into a multilevel marketing operation.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Sunday April 14, @01:36AM
Apparently their 愈合脉轮金字塔 technology is up with our own [orgonitecrystal.com] can't we have ANYTHING of our own China?
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 14, @01:49AM
Yes, it should be as the math challenged can’t understand that it only benefits those at the top of the pyramid. My own parents had big dreams for first Amway then JuicePlus and still no richer, in fact poorer for wasting money that could have gone to better investments.