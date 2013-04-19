Stories
Only In China: A Pyramid Scheme Involving Actual Pyramids

posted by mrpg on Sunday April 14, @12:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the 好笑 dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

It's only appropriate that the country with the $40 trillion ponzi financial system and where a broke pig farming company paid its creditors in bacon, only to run out of pigs, has created a pyramid scheme that involves literal pyramids.

Authorities in China’s capital are investigating two companies selling "energy pyramid" products using such illegal practices as fake advertising and multilevel marketing, The Beijing News reported Monday.

According to the outlet, police in Beijing’s Fengtai District launched an investigation with the national-level State Administration for Industry and Commerce on Monday to look into the products’ manufacturer, Weihai Ruihong Energy Technology Co. Ltd., and distributor, Beijing Hongzheng Technology Co. Ltd.

The companies allegedly advertised their pyramid-shaped wares — priced between 5,000 and 100,000 yuan ($740 and $14,900) — as having “healing” and “energy-absorbing” properties, and like any other pyramid scheme, attempted to recruit salespeople into a multilevel marketing operation.

  • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Sunday April 14, @01:36AM

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 14, @01:36AM (#829204) Journal

    Apparently their 愈合脉轮金字塔 technology is up with our own [orgonitecrystal.com] can't we have ANYTHING of our own China?

    "My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 14, @01:49AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 14, @01:49AM (#829207)

    Yes, it should be as the math challenged can’t understand that it only benefits those at the top of the pyramid. My own parents had big dreams for first Amway then JuicePlus and still no richer, in fact poorer for wasting money that could have gone to better investments.

