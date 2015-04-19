Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

5-Star Phonies: Inside the Fake Amazon Review Complex

posted by chromas on Monday April 15, @09:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the ★★★★★☆☆ dept.
Business Reviews

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

The fake Amazon review economy is a thriving market, ripe with underground forums, “How To Game The Rankings!” tutorials, and websites with names like (now-defunct) “amazonverifiedreviews.com.”

But the favored hunting grounds for sellers on the prowl is Amazon’s fellow tech behemoth, Facebook.

In a recent two-week period, I identified more than 150 private Facebook groups where sellers openly exchange free products (and, in many cases, commissions) for 5-star reviews, sans disclosures.

A sampling of 20 groups I analyzed [which I’ve posted publicly here] collectively have more than 200,000 members. These groups seem to be in the midst of an online Gold Rush: Most are less than a year old, and in the past 30 days have attracted more than 50,000 new users.

Honesty and “no scamming” are touted as group rules — but a look under the hood reveals a potpourri of foul play.

Source: https://thehustle.co/amazon-fake-reviews

Original Submission


«  New Metasurface Uses Sunlight to Clear Foggy Glass
5-Star Phonies: Inside the Fake Amazon Review Complex | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.