Law enforcement taps Google's Sensorvault for location data, report says
Police have used information from the search giant's Sensorvault database to aid in criminal cases across the country, according to a report Saturday by The New York Times. The database has detailed location records from hundreds of millions of phones around the world, the report said. It's meant to collect information on the users of Google's products so the company can better target them with ads, and see how effective those ads are.
But police have been tapping into the database to help find missing pieces in investigations. Law enforcement can get "geofence" warrants seeking location data. Those kinds of requests have spiked in the last six months, and the company has received as many as 180 requests in one week, according to the report.
[...] For geofence warrants, police carve out a specific area and time period, and Google can gather information from Sensorvault about the devices that were present during that window, according to the report. The information is anonymous, but police can analyze it and narrow it down to a few devices they think might be relevant to the investigation. Then Google reveals those users' names and other data, according to the Times.
[...] It's not uncommon for law enforcement to seek help from tech companies during investigations. But the use of Sensorvault data has raised concerns about innocent people being implicated. For example, the Times interviewed a man who was arrested last year in a murder investigation after Google's data had reportedly landed him on the police's radar. But he was released from jail after a week, when investigators pinpointed and arrested another suspect.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday April 15, @02:12PM (1 child)
Granted, most criminals are pretty dumb. The ones that get caught, anyway.
A clever criminal, OTOH, could take advantage of this. "Borrow" someone's phone, or spoof it, to deliberately provide the police with a handy culprit.
Add to that the obvious potential for simple abuse, and it seems to me that this data simply should not exist.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday April 15, @02:16PM
Yup, a form a "swatting". Also clever criminals could hack the database, putting cops off the trail (or hire hackers to do it).
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 15, @02:13PM (1 child)
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/how-to-slow-google-sensorvault-from-tracking-your-location-on-ios-android/ar-BBVV0ub [msn.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 15, @02:21PM
Tin case FTW. And use a cheap phone for seniors - big buttons and no GPS
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @02:21PM
Moral of the story: Do not use spyware. Do not wear spyware on your self. Do not cooperate with spyware. You can live without it.
American police are pigs looking for the easiest target, they never cared for law. The entire U.S police system is broken and was infiltrated in order to cause maximum damage. Demoralize and divide the population so they remain good citizens.
Google is only part of the problem here. It was developed and funded by TLAs to do what it does today... helping the system divide and conquer more than they could otherwise.