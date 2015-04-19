Stories
Law Enforcement Taps Google's Sensorvault for Location Data, Report Says

Law enforcement taps Google's Sensorvault for location data, report says

Police have used information from the search giant's Sensorvault database to aid in criminal cases across the country, according to a report Saturday by The New York Times. The database has detailed location records from hundreds of millions of phones around the world, the report said. It's meant to collect information on the users of Google's products so the company can better target them with ads, and see how effective those ads are.

But police have been tapping into the database to help find missing pieces in investigations. Law enforcement can get "geofence" warrants seeking location data. Those kinds of requests have spiked in the last six months, and the company has received as many as 180 requests in one week, according to the report.

[...] For geofence warrants, police carve out a specific area and time period, and Google can gather information from Sensorvault about the devices that were present during that window, according to the report. The information is anonymous, but police can analyze it and narrow it down to a few devices they think might be relevant to the investigation. Then Google reveals those users' names and other data, according to the Times.

[...] It's not uncommon for law enforcement to seek help from tech companies during investigations. But the use of Sensorvault data has raised concerns about innocent people being implicated. For example, the Times interviewed a man who was arrested last year in a murder investigation after Google's data had reportedly landed him on the police's radar. But he was released from jail after a week, when investigators pinpointed and arrested another suspect.

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday April 15, @02:12PM (1 child)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 15, @02:12PM (#829821) Homepage Journal

    Granted, most criminals are pretty dumb. The ones that get caught, anyway.

    A clever criminal, OTOH, could take advantage of this. "Borrow" someone's phone, or spoof it, to deliberately provide the police with a handy culprit.

    Add to that the obvious potential for simple abuse, and it seems to me that this data simply should not exist.

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

    • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday April 15, @02:16PM

      by RS3 (6367) on Monday April 15, @02:16PM (#829824)

      Yup, a form a "swatting". Also clever criminals could hack the database, putting cops off the trail (or hire hackers to do it).

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 15, @02:13PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 15, @02:13PM (#829822) Journal

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/how-to-slow-google-sensorvault-from-tracking-your-location-on-ios-android/ar-BBVV0ub [msn.com]

    Not only is Google Maps tracking you, but a program called Google Sensorvault is potentially turning over your location data to law enforcement, according to a report from The New York Times. We'll show you how you make it more difficult for Google or at least not hand over the most granular data.

    Keep in mind that a 2018 Associated Press investigation reported that even if you manually disable Google Location History, Google Maps and other apps may retain data about your whereabouts.

    Google maintains that such location-tracking features are intended to improve your experience. But that notion is at odds with the definition of "off," said Princeton computer scientist Jonathan Mayer. "If you're going to allow users to turn off something called 'Location History,' then all the places where you maintain location history should be turned off," he said.

    Indeed, even when Location History is toggled off in your Google account settings, AP discovered, actions like searching for something in your browser, checking automatic weather updates and opening Google Maps will record your location. Princeton researchers were able to verify AP's claims.

    If you want to fully disable location tracking (which, keep in mind, will limit certain apps' location-driven capabilities), you need to disable another setting called Web & App Activity.

    --
    Trey Gowdy 2024

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 15, @02:21PM

      by c0lo (156) on Monday April 15, @02:21PM (#829828)

      Tin case FTW. And use a cheap phone for seniors - big buttons and no GPS

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @02:21PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @02:21PM (#829827)

    Moral of the story: Do not use spyware. Do not wear spyware on your self. Do not cooperate with spyware. You can live without it.

    American police are pigs looking for the easiest target, they never cared for law. The entire U.S police system is broken and was infiltrated in order to cause maximum damage. Demoralize and divide the population so they remain good citizens.

    Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars.

    Google is only part of the problem here. It was developed and funded by TLAs to do what it does today... helping the system divide and conquer more than they could otherwise.

