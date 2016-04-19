from the caution-deck-is-slippery dept.
SpaceX had a successful launch, orbit insertion, and recovery of all 3 rocket boosters last Thursday. Unfortunately, they were unable to fasten down the central core on the ASDS (Autonomous spaceport drone ship) "Of Course I Still Love You:
Shifting seas and high winds brought it down.
[Update: 2019-04-11 6:50pm EDT (2250 UTC): No hold or delays for the launch. Successful launch and ascent. Both side boosters returned as planned to their respective landing zones; the center core successfully landed on the drone ship OCISLU. Second stage is currently in its coast phase and will then fire again to deliver the Arabsat-6A satellite to its intended orbit.]
Yesterday's planned attempt to launch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy was scrubbed due to high-level winds. Another attempt is scheduled for today. The launch will be live-streamed on YouTube. From the description on that page:
SpaceX is targeting Thursday, April 11 for a Falcon Heavy launch of the Arabsat-6A satellite from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The primary launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. EDT, or 22:35 UTC, and closes at 8:31 p.m. EDT, or 00:31 UTC on Friday, April 12. The satellite will be deployed approximately 34 minutes after liftoff.
Following booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will attempt to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Falcon Heavy’s center core will attempt to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Falcon Heavy is the world's largest rocket that is still in production. It weighs approximately 1.4 million kg (over 3.1 million pounds) and develops nearly 23 MN (5.1 million pounds) of thrust.
The entire rocket comes to 70 m (230 ft) in height. Each of the 3 cores is 3.66 m (12.0 ft) in diameter giving a total width of 12.2 m (40 ft).
Previously: SpaceX Falcon Heavy Block 5 Launch - Postponed: 6:35pm EDT Thursday (2019-04-12 22:35 UTC).
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 16, @08:14AM
I may be occasionally messy, but I never managed to lose a 20-story rocket before...
As a matter of fact, I expect few people ever have.
TFA doesn't say it did RUD, so hopefully they can still do the post-flight checks they couldn't do a year ago. After using a big dryer.
Next one will apparently get the Roomba treatment.