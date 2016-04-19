[Update: 2019-04-11 6:50pm EDT (2250 UTC): No hold or delays for the launch. Successful launch and ascent. Both side boosters returned as planned to their respective landing zones; the center core successfully landed on the drone ship OCISLU. Second stage is currently in its coast phase and will then fire again to deliver the Arabsat-6A satellite to its intended orbit.]

Yesterday's planned attempt to launch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy was scrubbed due to high-level winds. Another attempt is scheduled for today. The launch will be live-streamed on YouTube. From the description on that page:

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, April 11 for a Falcon Heavy launch of the Arabsat-6A satellite from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The primary launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. EDT, or 22:35 UTC, and closes at 8:31 p.m. EDT, or 00:31 UTC on Friday, April 12. The satellite will be deployed approximately 34 minutes after liftoff. Following booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will attempt to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Falcon Heavy’s center core will attempt to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon Heavy is the world's largest rocket that is still in production. It weighs approximately 1.4 million kg (over 3.1 million pounds) and develops nearly 23 MN (5.1 million pounds) of thrust.

The entire rocket comes to 70 m (230 ft) in height. Each of the 3 cores is 3.66 m (12.0 ft) in diameter giving a total width of 12.2 m (40 ft).

