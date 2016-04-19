Emily Hammer, assistant professor of near eastern languages and civilizations at the University of Pennsylvania and Jason Ur, professor of anthropology at Harvard, painstakingly analyzed thousands of once-secret aerial photos from the 50s and 60s.

The images, for example, reveal “desert kites,” which are ancient stone wall structures used to trap animals such as gazelle. An Assyrian canal system in northern Iraq was also spotted in the images, providing a glimpse into the ancient empire’s government and transport network.