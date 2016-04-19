19/04/16/0339201 story
They have the video of this one. But, you can see the same pictures in the story! video.foxnews.com/v/6025742648001
foxnews.com/science/declassified-u2-spy-plane-images-reveal-ancient-sites
Emily Hammer, assistant professor of near eastern languages and civilizations at the University of Pennsylvania and Jason Ur, professor of anthropology at Harvard, painstakingly analyzed thousands of once-secret aerial photos from the 50s and 60s.
The images, for example, reveal “desert kites,” which are ancient stone wall structures used to trap animals such as gazelle. An Assyrian canal system in northern Iraq was also spotted in the images, providing a glimpse into the ancient empire’s government and transport network.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @09:38AM
+1 for staying in character with the fox news links.
Personally I can't decide now if you're the real thing, a very convincing impersonator, or part of john oliver's crew setting up a hilarious gag for after whichever term rDTs tenure as president ends.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @09:44AM
I can't wait until they release declassified images (especially the IR camera ones) from their UK overflights so that we can do the same with them...
What do you mean, the UK is an ally? what's one of them, then?