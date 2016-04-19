135 miles out to sea in the Gulf of Thailand, a lone dog swims up to an oil rig and is rescued by rig workers.

Workers on an oil rig noticed the pooch's head poking out above the ripples as she paddled through the ocean last Friday. They called out to the exhausted animal - which is between three and five years old - and she swam towards them, taking refuge among the rusty metal bars of the rig.

Workers lowered a rope down and plucked the dog up to safety.

'After she made it onto the bars below the rig she didn't cry or bark at all. We looked for a way to help her and in the end, decided to use the rope to tie around her body to lift her up. 'When we first took her onboard her she was depressed and tired from being in the water for a long time . She had lost her body water.

After two days of care and feeding (and lots of pictures apparently), the dog was placed in a rather luxurious cage welded together just for her and placed on a passing oil tanker and taken to shore to a vet.

If an owner is not found one of the workers on the rig that rescued her wants to adopt the dog.

Pictures and Video of the entire saga are in TFA.

