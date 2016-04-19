from the apple-products-have-bugs dept.
The famed Apple store on 5th Avenue isn't just crawling with thousands of tourists– it's also been crawling with bed bugs for nearly a month, The Post has learned.
This past Friday, after weeks of bed bug sightings, a critter was spotted in the manager's office, sending desperate employees into a frenzy, terrified they'd bring the pest home with them.
"It was just mayhem," an employee told The Post.
"There was a mass exodus... employees were freaking out they felt really unsafe and management kept giving them the runaround."
Staff were ordered to double bag their belongings in plastic while a "bed bug sniffing beagle" came to the store where it was "activated" by two lockers in a staff area.
"I shouldn't have to go to work feeling unsafe and unprotected," one worker told The Post.
"We felt very anxious, used and unimportant, like we were just another number."
One worker said the issue has been going on for "nearly a month" and "Friday was the first day they acknowledged they found something."
The employee said the issue started about three to four weeks ago during the overnight hours at the 24-hour store, which frequently has homeless visitors, when a table on the second floor was "cordoned off" because a bed bug was found, believed to have come from one of the homeless visitors.
The table was left cordoned off while employees and customers were allowed in the store and around the table with no warning of the bed bug threat, an employee said.
"No one could go to that table but it was still on the floor, if a customer leaned on it and they didn't know" a bug could've crawled on them, the worker said.
https://nypost.com/2019/04/15/the-5th-ave-apple-store-has-been-crawling-with-bed-bugs/
by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @08:35PM

There's an Apple store on Fifth Avenue?
There's an Apple store on Fifth Avenue?
by Revek on Tuesday April 16, @08:38PM

Cat and dogs living together!
Cat and dogs living together!
by pipedwho on Tuesday April 16, @09:39PM

Mass hysteria!
Mass hysteria!
(Score: 5, Funny) by SomeGuy on Tuesday April 16, @08:38PM (2 children)
Still not as bad as the bugs in the Microsoft store. :P
If this had been in a Linux store, it would have sent everyone in to a kernel panic.
by RS3 on Tuesday April 16, @09:27PM

I first read "kennel panic".
I first read "kennel panic".
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday April 16, @09:33PM
... because "bed bug sniffing beagle" ...
by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @08:39PM

It's not a bug, it's a feature.
It's not a bug, it's a feature.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 16, @08:50PM (4 children)
You're holding it wrong...
Seriously, what management needs to do is figure out which staff have bedbugs in their apartment and if they're a valued employee help them to eradicate them, or move.
Meanwhile, affected employees should scrub before reporting, similar to the protocol in Sound of my Voice: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1748207/ [imdb.com]
by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @09:03PM

they need Courage!
they need Courage!
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Tuesday April 16, @09:30PM (1 child)
RTFA. They were probably brought in by vagrants using the store as a shelter at night, it being open 24hr.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @09:39PM
Where "probably" isn't supported by anything other than your prejudices and insecurities: "must be the smelly homeless guy".
Whadda ya think, probably illegal "bad hombre" immigrants too?
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Tuesday April 16, @09:34PM
There was an infestation in an office building I work in (several floors away.)
That was dealt with expeditiously and the company stated that it would provide a service to come and clear out any infestations experienced by employees.
Pretty decent considering.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @08:39PM (6 children)
Did they rip off the machines while they were fleeing the insects?
Jeez, I didn't know people like that would be able to live in New York, I'm guessing it is New York.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday April 16, @08:48PM (2 children)
...and you're a dumbass. Don't know why employees would steal shit while fleeing the store, but fleeing is exactly what you do when you see bedbugs.
They're a scourge, and expensive to deal with. If you're actually interested in keeping the bed and the furniture you need to wrap it up in something that provides a hermetic seal so that you can suffocate the little bastards. Not easily or cheaply dealt with.
Another bug you run from? Lice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @09:05PM
Realistically, you can't suffocate bed bugs. Sealing a bed in plastic will of course imprison them, and after perhaps a year they will be dead of starvation.
Lice take only a day or two to starve.
There probably isn't any bug that can survive a hot-air clothes dryer. Use that if you can.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Tuesday April 16, @09:12PM
My place (resort concessionaire) bakes the room (and all neighboring rooms) the moment a critter is found. No fucking around with bags or chemicals. 150-160 F (65-70C) for 24 hours kills the lot of them, eggs and all. Letting this go for a month was a bad idea since they might have spread around the building and be much harder to eradicate.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 16, @08:53PM
People like what? With bedbugs? In old apartment buildings? With Manhattan rent rates, it's not surprising that Apple fanbois working in the store aren't paid enough to live in bedbug free housing.
As for management giving them the runaround - isn't that basically management's job?
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Tuesday April 16, @08:53PM (1 child)
Agreed the hyperbole is pretty through the roof. Sure bedbugs suck, but acting as if they'd seen the four horsemen of the apocalypse is a bit much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @09:05PM
You're talking about Apple fanbois here. They're a different race than homo sapiens.
by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @09:03PM

This is one thing it gives you. Bugs.
This is one thing it gives you. Bugs.
by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @09:07PM

Ok, and this is news, how?
Ok, and this is news, how?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @09:22PM
Someone needs to take these millennial snowflakes out back and euthanize them.