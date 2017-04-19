from the No,-I'm-storing-up-potential-iPSCs dept.
According to an article in the journal Advanced Science, researchers at Tel Aviv University were able to create a small 3D-printed heart that included blood vessels out of human tissue.
Until now, researchers have only been able to print simple tissues lacking blood vessels, so a 3D, fully vascularized engineered heart is a step in the right direction.
The process consists of taking a sample of abdominal fat tissue, reprogramming the cells to become induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), differentiating these into cardiac muscle cells and blood vessel cells, and combining them with hydrogels to form structures for the cells to proliferate on.
Heart disease causes one in four deaths in the US (about 610,000 people a year), and there’s a shortage of heart donors for transplants, so 3D-printed hearts could help solve a major issue
As a next step, the team plans to culture, print, and transplant similar hearts into animals. Significant challenges still remain, such as the efficient cultivation of the stem cells to gain the large quantity needed to engineer full-size organs and improvement of the blood vessel network demonstrated; the team indicates we are many, many years from from doing this for humans.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday April 17, @01:00AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 17, @01:08AM (2 children)
All the medical breakthroughs, just in time to keep Baby Boomers alive for another 25 years! You millenials should be grateful!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @01:11AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @01:12AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @01:10AM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 17, @01:33AM (1 child)
How's the neural conduction? Valving? Does this Frankenheart pump even 30% of what a real heart can do? And, how long does it maintain cohesion of the structure (i.e. when do the cells start growing outside the scaffolding?)
Vascularization is certainly progress, but call me when the heart lasts longer than the post-surgical recovery period: 6 months+ for a cracked chest procedure, IIRC.
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Wednesday April 17, @02:13AM
No neural conduction at all (see my comment below), no pumping at all, (they can make the cells contract, but not pump) it has valves, they just don't work correctly yet.
Here is a much better, far more detailed article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/advs.201900344 [wiley.com]
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Wednesday April 17, @02:01AM
I see they haven't figured out how to print nerves yet.
After I wrote that sentence, I thought, how the hell does a heart transplant work since all the nerves had been cut. Apparently, the nerves degenerate immediately and the heart just runs on autopilot. They can't feel angina or other heart problems.
Just about 70% will eventually see new nerve growth however over a long period of time.
So yeah, they have to learn to print nerves unless they intend this to be bio-mechanical in some way.
The article I read after writing the initial sentence, it's a bit out of most of our fields, but is still fairly easy to interpret. I found it a fascinating read on a subject I have only passing familiarity with. (Once trained as a Medical Assistant. Then Hillary Clinton, the day Bill was elected said "health care reform." No one knew what it would entail, and the jobs dried up for about two years and I became a mechanic instead. My tale of woe for your entertainment)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5210323/ [nih.gov]
