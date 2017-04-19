19/04/17/0257234 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday April 17, @05:49AM
Australia has rammed through another law requiring “abhorrent” video, audio or still images to be removed within an hour. This will apply to content providers both in and out of Australia as long as the content is available to Australians. Individuals and companies face jail time and/or huge fines if the content is not removed "within a reasonable time". If the content is found to be hosted in Australia then the Australian government must be alerted. This is yet another knee jerk reaction to the NZ shootings which were streamed live online.
Who is paying for someone to be awake at 3am to curate and remove this stuff?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @06:14AM (3 children)
Trillion dollar market cap companies can't make this happen?
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday April 17, @06:36AM (1 child)
Youtube could easily afford to pay for two people to watch every item uploaded. They should be held accountable for the content, just like tv stations are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @06:40AM
This is exactly the point of this law.
Youtube and FB can, you can't.
The other point is, define abhorrent.
"we the white Australian are being boycotted and replaced by Muslim immigrants" can easily pass for abhorrent on two counts, white supremacism and religious hate. Therefore censored. But, what if it's the truth?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday April 17, @06:42AM
SoylentNews is not a multi-million dollar company. But we are accessible to Australians, and could conceivably be covered by this law.
But the summary is inaccurate and misleading. The actual article says:
and
We are receiving more and more submissions which have been distorted by the submitter to reflect their own feelings and views, often posted as AC. I know it is not the done thing - but we all need to read TFA before making any comments. And we editors will need to up our game.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @06:43AM
Good luck on collecting those fines overseas, Australia. You might just want to pull your plug from the internet.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday April 17, @06:46AM
You don't like the local business, just geo-block Australia and let them sort out between themselves.
In the meantime, I'll rejoice some time knowing that Faecebook and its ilk can't be reached here. (large grin)