The Russian parliament has approved a law creating a separate, domestic network, separate from the Internet. This Russian network of networks will be fully isolatable and will mean that the country's communications will become autonomous and able to continue functioning even when the plug is pulled on Russia's connections to the Internet at large. Concerns increase that this move will be used more for control of content and even just plain censorship, and make any attempts at circumventing restrictions much more difficult. The law is expected to take effect November 1st. Russia has already banned certain programs, such as Telegram.
One of the law's goals is to keep as much of the data exchanged between Russian internet users within the country's borders as possible. This aim may sound like a move to protect Russian users from external threats, but rights groups have warned that the new measures could ultimately be directed at Kremlin critics rather than international adversaries.
The idea of increasing the government's control over the internet is part of a more long-term national policy trend. In 2017, officials said they wanted 95% of internet traffic to be routed locally by 2020. Since 2016, a law has required social networks to store data about Russian users on servers within the country. The law was officially presented as an anti-terrorism measure — but many criticized it as an attempt to control online platforms that can be used to organize anti-government demonstrations.
Also at Silicon: Russian Parliament Passes Bill To Isolate Internet.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Wednesday April 17, @03:13PM (4 children)
Is anyone surprised?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 17, @03:20PM
"What if we got rid of the communism, but kept the stanglehold on individual rights, secret police, and authoritarian leader whose political enemies just disappear?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @03:21PM
Well, they have done isolationist things before. For example, I'd often heard they set their own rail road gauge (track spacing) so that trains from Europe couldn't inter operate--stopping an army from invading by train. However, this wiki section claims there were other reasons for the choice of gauge, not military,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5_ft_and_1520_mm_gauge_railways#Russian_Empire,_1842 [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Wednesday April 17, @03:21PM
Not really, more surprised it isn't happening first here in the U.S. or Europe. We seem to be more obsessed with censorship and deplatforming right now. Only the twist here in the U.S. is the tech companies are doing it themselves.
But make no mistake, as oiur tech companies turn the screw and only succeed in pushing people into VPNs (i.e. routing around their censorship by crossing broders, same as Putin is railing against) and Alt-Tech the cries will come to regulate it all. As that fails in the face of easy VPN access, exactly like Putin and for exactly the same reasons, we will see calls for a Wall. We won't be permitted a real wall to stop hordes of invaders of course, but we will get a Great Firewall.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday April 17, @03:31PM
Hm..., this would imply that Russia is actually partitioned into unconnected network zones that find each other only through external links. Seems rather unlikely, implying ignorance of basic internet principles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @03:16PM (1 child)
I hope this provides more incentive to develop new circumvention technologies!
(Score: 3, Informative) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 17, @03:24PM
There's no special technologies to circumvent this. It requires the hard work and diligence of physically setting up new link layers.
The "decentralized" nature of the internet is something of a lie. The big, fundamental communication infrastructure: underwater cables, fiberoptic backbones, satellites, radio towers, to a lesser extent DNS servers, they're all owned by a few corporations and governments.
The basic software of routing is freely available and anyone can implement, but the actual guts of the internet require land and hard work to set up.
(Score: 2) by The Shire on Wednesday April 17, @03:45PM (1 child)
Does no one remember this?
Strange snafu misroutes domestic US Internet traffic through China Telecom [arstechnica.com]
All the communist/socialist nations censor their internet already, I think this is more about protecting critical infrastructure from cyber attack.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @03:52PM
>I think this is more about protecting critical infrastructure from cyber attack.
Of course, but a lot of people here are from Slashdot, and retain the paranoid worldview that developed as the smarter people left the site.