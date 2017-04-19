Breaking Bad: Japan Prof 'Made Students Produce Ecstasy':
A Japanese university professor could face up to 10 years in jail after allegedly getting his students to produce ecstasy, officials said Wednesday, in an echo of TV hit series "Breaking Bad".
Authorities suspect the 61-year-old pharmacology professor from Matsuyama University in western Japan got his pupils to make MDMA—commonly known as ecstasy—in 2013 and another so-called "designer drug" 5F-QUPIC last year.
The professor told investigators he was aiming to further the "education" of his pharmaceutical sciences students, an official from the local health ministry told AFP.
The ecstasy allegedly produced has not been found and has "probably been discarded," added this official, who asked to remain anonymous.
[...] Japanese law states that a researcher needs a licence issued by regional authorities to manufacture narcotics for academic purposes.
Next on the syllabus was how to start, organize, and operate a fast-growing business?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @07:15PM
Invalid form key: 8FcJyh0qxZ
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @07:20PM (3 children)
Is that a polite way of saying "consumed, sold or simply vanished into the ether"?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 17, @07:26PM (2 children)
You think university chem labs don't have disposals for dangerous(or fun) chemicals?
(Score: 3, Funny) by DECbot on Wednesday April 17, @07:29PM
I certainly do. Grad students... what would schools do without them?
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @08:09PM
I think the lack of a definitive statement means Professor Feel Good didn't tell them that the drugs had been disposed of safely. Which means they weren't. The university would not miss an opportunity to claim no one took the drugs, yet they could not make that claim.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Aurean on Wednesday April 17, @07:31PM (2 children)
"[...]Japanese law states that a researcher needs a licence issued by regional authorities to manufacture narcotics for academic purposes."
Ecstasy isn't a narcotic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @08:13PM (1 child)
narcotic (n) - a drug or other substance affecting mood or behavior and sold for nonmedical purposes, especially an illegal one.
I'd say Ecstasy meets that definition.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 17, @08:25PM
There's a lot of high functioning drug users who are like way uptight about whether the thing they take is actually "that bad" and invent spurious boundaries and redefinitions to separate the "good ones" from the "bad ones"
It remains the truth that undiagnosed alcoholism will fuck up your life way more than manymost "dangerous street drugs", and that's symptomatic of something being terribly wrong with how drugs are designated officially, and we should never have treated psychoactive substance use or abuse like a crime. But sometimes the drug enthusiasts make it hard for me to remember that's my position, when they get into weird asinine denialism.