How Well Can Artificial Intelligence Help End Fake News?

posted by martyb on Wednesday April 17, @10:36PM
from the let-me-think-about-it-a-bit dept.
AnonTechie writes:

Fake news has already fanned the flames of distrust towards media, politics and established institutions around the world. And while new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) might make things even worse, it can also be used to combat misinformation.

A fake story might, for example, make the claim that a very high percentage of crimes in a European country are committed by foreign immigrants. In theory that might be an easy claim to disprove because of large troves of available open data, yet journalists waste valuable time in finding that data. So Fandango’s tool links all kinds of European open data sources together, and bundles and visualises it. Journalists can use, for example, pooled together national data to address claims about crimes or apply data from the European Copernicus satellites to climate change debates.

Essentially, previous studies show that fake news stories are shared online in different ways from real news stories, says Prof. Bronstein. Fake news might have far more shares than likes on Facebook, while regular posts tend to have more likes than they have shares. By spotting patterns like these, GoodNews attaches a credibility score to a news item.

The GoodNews team hopes to monetise this service through a start-up called Fabula AI, based in London. While they hope to roll out the product at the end of the year, they envisage having customers such as large media companies like Facebook and Twitter, but also individual users.

Can artificial intelligence help end fake news?

[More Info]:
Fandango
GoodNews

Do you think that AI is a solution to the fake news problem ??

  • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday April 17, @10:41PM (2 children)

    by jmorris (4844) <{jmorris} {at} {beau.org}> on Wednesday April 17, @10:41PM (#831365)

    The problem is anytime they try to roll out AI in these sort of things they almost instantly have to either disconnect it entirely or lobotomize it for wrong think. We can barely teach a machine to sorta think, we are a long way from making one capable of DoubleThink.

    • (Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday April 17, @11:01PM

      by captain normal (2205) on Wednesday April 17, @11:01PM (#831373)

      Yep...garbage in, garbage out. We can't depend on on a machine to straighten up our monkey brains. Especially when we are the monkeys designing, building and programming the machine. We have to sort it out on our own. There is no Deus ex machina to show up and save our ass.

    • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 17, @11:25PM

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday April 17, @11:25PM (#831387) Journal

      Yeah, and politicians won't like this at all if the machine starts chasing after them, linking their stock portfolios and campaign "donations" to their voting records.

      Our Great Institutions® aren't against "fake news". They only lament their loss of control.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @10:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @10:45PM (#831367)

    Do I think AI is a solution to the fake news problem? Fundamentally, no. You can't argue and reason people out of beliefs that they did not rationally enter into. I fear that much of the fake news phenomenon is driven by pure, raw emotion. Until that is addressed AI fact checking will likely only put a minor dent in this juggernaut.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @10:54PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @10:54PM (#831371)

    A fake story might, for example, make the claim that a very high percentage of crimes in a European country are committed by foreign immigrants.

    Swedes may disagree, as their crime stats show significant increase [wikipedia.org] starting 2014.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @11:23PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @11:23PM (#831385)

    If the AI comes from any company which recognizes more than two genders, I'd say the battle against truth is already lost.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @11:38PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @11:38PM (#831396)

      You're saying truth won.

  • (Score: 2) by RedIsNotGreen on Wednesday April 17, @11:29PM

    by RedIsNotGreen (2191) on Wednesday April 17, @11:29PM (#831391) Journal

    If everyone is already writing about what's going on in their world, which they are,

    why not just put that together with Web of Trust, and have algorithmically verifiable news

    on anything that you want to know about, with a trust chain you can navigate and verify yourself?

