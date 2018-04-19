Amazon.com Inc plans to close its domestic marketplace business in China by mid-July, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, focusing efforts on its more lucrative businesses selling overseas goods and cloud services in the world’s most populous nation.

Shoppers in China will no longer be able to buy goods from third-party merchants in the country, but they still will be able to order from the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark and Japan via Amazon’s global store. Amazon expects to close fulfillment centers and wind down its support for domestic-selling merchants in China in the next 90 days, one of the people said.

[...]Amazon is still expanding aggressively in other countries, notably India, where it is contending with local player Flipkart to dominate that market. China, on the other hand, has appeared to factor less and less in the global aspirations of top U.S. tech firms Amazon, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, Pachter said.

Customers of Amazon in China will still be able to purchase its Kindle e-readers and online content, according to sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud unit that sells data storage and computing power to enterprises, will remain as well.