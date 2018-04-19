Widely held myths about sleep are damaging our health and our mood, as well as shortening our lives, say researchers.

A team at New York University trawled the internet to find the most common claims about a good night's kip[*].

Then, in a study published in the journal Sleep Health, they matched the claims to the best scientific evidence.

They hope that dispelling sleep myths will improve people's physical and mental health and well-being.

So, how many are you guilty of?

Myth 1 - You can cope on less than five hours' sleep

[...]Myth 2 - Alcohol before bed boosts your sleep

[...]Myth 3 - Watching TV in bed helps you relax

[...]Myth 4 - If you're struggling to sleep, stay in bed

[...]Myth 5 - Hitting the snooze button

[...]Myth 6 - Snoring is always harmless