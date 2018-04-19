from the kip dept.
Sleep Myths 'Damaging Your Health':
Widely held myths about sleep are damaging our health and our mood, as well as shortening our lives, say researchers.
A team at New York University trawled the internet to find the most common claims about a good night's kip[*].
Then, in a study published in the journal Sleep Health, they matched the claims to the best scientific evidence.
They hope that dispelling sleep myths will improve people's physical and mental health and well-being.
Myth 1 - You can cope on less than five hours' sleep
[...]Myth 2 - Alcohol before bed boosts your sleep
[...]Myth 3 - Watching TV in bed helps you relax
[...]Myth 4 - If you're struggling to sleep, stay in bed
[...]Myth 5 - Hitting the snooze button
[...]Myth 6 - Snoring is always harmless
Another myth is that one should have 7-8 hours of continuous sleep. There is ample evidence that this is a relatively recent phenomenon. Consider embracing a bi-phasic or two-sleep schedule, instead.
I was at first concerned when I found myself waking after 3, 4 or even 5 hours sleep -- I became worried that I might be trending into insomnia. Instead, knowing this is a "thing", I just accept it, now. I get up for an hour or so. Use the bathroom. Maybe do some light reading (SoylentNews FTW!). And, after an hour or so, am ready to go back to bed for the rest of my night's sleep. Naps can be helpful, too.
*kip: chiefly British : sleep, nap
I prefer continuous sleep. If I wake up in the middle of the night and go read some nets or books, even if I'll later sleep enough hours later, I feel like a boiled carrot in the morning.
The problem is not in continuous or not. The problem has to do with interruptions in with blue light (ie. white light, screen light, etc.) which will screw up your melatonin levels. And that has been linked to all sorts of problems like cancer and heart disease.
So if you want to do some light reading, get a red LED (like astronomers use for night vision preservation) and read with that. If you insist on using your computer, you can use an overlay program that will adjust your screen to only emit red light and may some green. There are also special glasses that can do this...
https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/blue-light-has-a-dark-side [harvard.edu]
you say "overlay program"
I think you mean redshift: http://jonls.dk/redshift/ [jonls.dk]
SN is way ahead of the curve (or retro if you think about it that way), I use VT100 mode -- green text on black. VT220 red also available... There are still white/colored parts of the window border, but minimal. For anyone that hasn't looked, the settings (assuming logged in) are at https://soylentnews.org/my/homepage [soylentnews.org]
Unless I'm really tired, I usually wake up after about 5 hours and this is a problem--get very sleepy in the late afternoon but usually can't nap. I've tried the "get up and read for an hour" at 4am and sometimes that helps, but not consistently. Another one that helps to calm my internal dialog is to get up and make a to-do list, this sometimes lets me stop worrying about getting everything done.
Doesn't help that I'm under a lot of stress, with daily visits to a high maintenance, ailing, older relative.