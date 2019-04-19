Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Port of Super Mario Bros Released for Commodore 64

posted by martyb on Friday April 19, @03:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the Jump! dept.
Software

zzarko writes:

https://www.lemon64.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=71262

From the original announcement:

"After 7 years of development... Super Mario Bros. 64

DESCRIPTION

This is a Commodore 64 port of the 1985 game SUPER MARIO BROS. for the Famicom and Nintendo Entertainment System. It contains the original version that was released in Japan and United States, as well as the European version. It also detects and supports a handful of turbo functionalities, and has 2 SID support.

The original game was released in two versions:
- Japanese/US-release - the original for NTSC, 60 Hz video systems.
- European-release - adjusted for PAL, 50 Hz video systems.

[...]VERSIONS AND TIMING

This port will try to run the game at the intended speed (as well as having the sound in the correct pitch); this means you can play either version on any type of C64. It also means that the Japanese/US-release will not play 20% slower on a PAL-system. Likewise, the European-release will not play 20% faster on an NTSC-system."

Judging by comments on Lemon64, it is a faithful port:
- Jumping from a powerup works
- The "minus world" trick works
- Wall jump works

Original Submission


«  After Heart Attack: Late Dinner and No Breakfast a Killer Combination
Port of Super Mario Bros Released for Commodore 64 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.