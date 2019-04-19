"After 7 years of development... Super Mario Bros. 64

DESCRIPTION

This is a Commodore 64 port of the 1985 game SUPER MARIO BROS. for the Famicom and Nintendo Entertainment System. It contains the original version that was released in Japan and United States, as well as the European version. It also detects and supports a handful of turbo functionalities, and has 2 SID support.

The original game was released in two versions:

- Japanese/US-release - the original for NTSC, 60 Hz video systems.

- European-release - adjusted for PAL, 50 Hz video systems.

[...]VERSIONS AND TIMING

This port will try to run the game at the intended speed (as well as having the sound in the correct pitch); this means you can play either version on any type of C64. It also means that the Japanese/US-release will not play 20% slower on a PAL-system. Likewise, the European-release will not play 20% faster on an NTSC-system."