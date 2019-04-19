from the significant-change dept.
In science, the success of an experiment is often determined by a measure called "statistical significance." A result is considered to be "significant" if the difference observed in the experiment between groups (of people, plants, animals and so on) would be very unlikely if no difference actually exists. The common cutoff for "very unlikely" is that you'd see a difference as big or bigger only 5 percent of the time if it wasn't really there — a cutoff that might seem, at first blush, very strict.
It sounds esoteric, but statistical significance has been used to draw a bright line between experimental success and failure. Achieving an experimental result with statistical significance often determines if a scientist's paper gets published or if further research gets funded. That makes the measure far too important in deciding research priorities, statisticians say, and so it's time to throw it in the trash.
More than 800 statisticians and scientists are calling for an end to judging studies by statistical significance in a March 20 comment published in Nature. An accompanying March 20 special issue of the American Statistician makes the manifesto crystal clear in its introduction: "'statistically significant' — don't say it and don't use it."
There is good reason to want to scrap statistical significance. But with so much research now built around the concept, it's unclear how — or with what other measures — the scientific community could replace it. The American Statistician offers a full 43 articles exploring what scientific life might look like without this measure in the mix.
Is is time for "P is less than or equal to 0.05" to be abandoned or changed ??
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday April 19, @06:49PM
I've read the back and forth on this. The biggest contingent just wants to make "chance of happening randomly" less relevant. It's still going to be something you'll want to do an analysis of. "Oh wow, I found an effect size of 100% in this sample" then your sample size is 3, and you do the p analysis and find it could happen randomly within your distribution 1 out of 5 times?
The main problem we have is that "significant" is frequently not significant in the real and intuitive sense, in that it doesn't inform us of something predictive.
My opinion is that the thing to do is up front hypotheses, before any analysis or data collection is done. It would do more to cure the p-hacking than any amount of stricture about what kinds of analysis are "good enough".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 19, @07:01PM (1 child)
A group of people use badly a tool, and then just want to throw it away and replace it by... Nothing?
Why don't they just use their new methodology and see how it fare in the long run? There could even be statistical measurement on how good it is.
Also why does "everyone" have to drop this tool at the same time? I don't understand.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 19, @07:04PM
I wouldn't bet on that happening. Every journal will have their own policy. Maybe Springer Nature, AAAS, etc. will set the policy for large groups of journals, but I still would not expect a consensus on this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 19, @07:01PM
"you'd see a difference as big or bigger only 5 percent of the time if it wasn't really there —"
The problem to begin with is they should be testing predictions of their theories, not looking for "differences". Academic research is so fucked... I was just watching the big short and its exactly like financial markets in like 2006. How do I make money off this?