from the don't-be-sexy-while-I'm-blowing-dudes('-heads-off) dept.
Sony explains its new policy regarding sexual content in games
Sony has a problem with sexual content on the PS4. While that was mere speculation for the last year or so (despite numerous stories saying otherwise), a recent report from the Wall Street Journal has outright confirmed the policy shift from the platform holder. In an interview with the publication, a Sony US official said, "Sony is concerned the company could become a target of legal and social action," hence the shift on sexual content.
As detailed in the report, a lot of this new policy is a reaction to the #MeToo movement. Executives at Sony are worried about the reputation of the platform if it continues to host content that sexually objectifies women. As well as social movements, Sony is concerned over the advent of streaming services allowing region-specific content to be viewed on a global scale. Since some standards only apply to certain countries, Sony doesn't want to be seen hosting a game in the US that's hyper-sexually charged.
This has obviously angered some game developers. As one unnamed [chief executive of a small game developer in Japan] told the Wall Street Journal, "You don't know what they will say until you complete the work and submit it for review. And if they are not happy, even if they allowed the same degree of sexuality a few days before, we need to take it back and ask our staff to make adjustments. That's very costly."
Also at Kotaku.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 19, @11:19PM
All of Sony's rootkits are going to be female from now on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 19, @11:32PM
Who dis?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday April 19, @11:39PM
About the only relationship between #MeToo and video game sex is that they both involve sex. #MeToo is about acknowledging that sexual assault and rape is depressingly common and trying to do something about it. Video game sex isn't real life sex, and there's not much indication that people who engage with video game sex are any more likely to engage in sexual assault or sexual violence than those who don't.
So really what this is is yet another excuse for killjoys to say that sex is bad but violence is fun, which has been the official position of popular culture for a long time now.
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"