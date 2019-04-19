from the C10H19N2 dept.
Nicotine Replacement: When Quitting Cigarettes, Consider Using More Nicotine, Not Less:
When delivered through cigarettes, nicotine is considered to be one of the most addictive substances on Earth, so it may seem odd to suggest that people should use more, rather than less, to quit smoking. A recent review of the research, however, has found just that.
Nicotine replacement therapy, known as NRT, has been used to help people safely quit smoking for more than 20 years. It can be prescribed by a doctor but, in many countries, is also available to buy from grocery stores and pharmacies. The Cochrane review (Cochrane assesses evidence on healthcare interventions and summarises the findings) looked at the best ways to use NRT to quit smoking – and found three ways in which using more nicotine might help:
- Use two forms of NRT rather than one. [...]
- Start to use NRT before stopping smoking. [...]
- Higher doses of NRT may help some people.
If you don't get a "happy" jolt from the release of dopamine (because the levels of nicotine never dropped to a stage of craving), the perceived "reward" for smoking is reduced/removed.
(Score: 1) by Coward, Anonymous on Saturday April 20, @01:00AM
Once had a shuttle bus driver try to butter me up to pay for his nicotine patches. Usually, customers give a tip if they've had a good experience, not if you make them uncomfortable talking about money trouble.