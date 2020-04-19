from the anonymous-grendel dept.
Submitted via IRC for ErkleLives
The epic poem Beowulf is the most famous surviving work of Old English literature. For decades, scholars have hotly debated both when the poem was composed and whether it was the work of a single anonymous author ("the Beowulf poet"). Lord of the Rings' scribe J.R.R. Tolkien was among those who famously championed the single-author stance. Now researchers at Harvard University have conducted a statistical analysis and concluded that there was very likely just one author, further bolstering Tolkien's case. They published their findings in a recent paper [DOI: 10.1038/s41562-019-0570-1] [DX] in Nature Human Behavior.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/04/tolkien-was-right-scholars-conclude-beowulf-likely-the-work-of-single-author/
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday April 20, @04:26AM (2 children)
YMMV in regards with the validity of the conclusion.
From TFA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 20, @04:47AM
Stylometry can't work for Beowulf since we have so few Old English texts overall that we can't differentiate style from idiomatic or localized usage.
Homer's works had a similar problem until recent decades when archeological findings confirmed, eliminated and expanded certain theories regarding antiquity Greek that when applied to Homer showed a shift in styles mid way correlated to the changes in the language.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday April 20, @04:57AM
There's an online version of Beowulf [uky.edu] of that Old English version at the University of Kentucky, albeit one poxed with javascript.
Older versions than the Nowell Codex, which itself is probably from the 10th or 11th century, weren't written down and given the style it was a spoken poem. Best guess is that it came about sometime in the 8th to 11th centuries, meaning that Beowulf was probably around quite a long time under oral tradition before it was written down and translated into Old English. So, while the oldest extant version might be in (Old) English, it is not an English poem, especially since it is about various Scandinavian tribes. The setting is Denmark, but to put it in further geographical context, Denmark was larger then. The territory that is now southern Sweden was Danish around those times [euratlas.net].
In modern times, most people probably encounter Ibsen's works via their English translations as well. However that does not make them English either.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Saturday April 20, @05:03AM
When we talk of the Odyssey or the Illiad we attribute them to Homer, but to my understanding he was the one who wrote them down (perhaps made his own touches) to oral stories that predate him. Is the writing style throughout the Odyssey / Illiad consistent with one author? Being that it came from an older oral history I imagine that the story has the voice of many different artists over time. Perhaps Homer was profound enough that in his writing of the works his own voice dominates anything that came before him.
Just because a work might not have one voice, does not mean that it was not a single anonymous author.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."