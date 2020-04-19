from the send-them-over-the-edge-of-our-flat-earth dept.
Anti-Vax Parents Lose in NY Court, Face Steep Fines for Not Vaccinating:
A Brooklyn judge on Thursday rejected the petition from five anonymous anti-vaccine mothers who attempted to block the city's recent vaccination mandate amid the largest measles outbreak the city has seen in several decades.
And the city wasted no time enforcing its upheld order. As the judge made his decision Thursday, city health officials doled out the first penalties to violators, according to the New York Times. Officials sent summonses to the parents of three children for failing to vaccinate the children even after city officials determined that they had been exposed to the dangerous viral illness.
Measles is so contagious that up to 90 percent of unvaccinated or otherwise susceptible individuals who are exposed will become ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Measles' extreme contagiousness is due in part to the fact that once it is launched into the air from a cough or sneeze it can remain airborne and infectious for up to two hours. Any vulnerable passersby who breathe in the virus or touch contaminated surfaces can pick it up.
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/17/health/measles-israel-flight-attendant/index.html:
An Israeli flight attendant has slipped into a coma after contracting measles, according to health officials.
The 43-year-old woman has encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, a well-known and potentially deadly complication of the virus. She was otherwise healthy before getting measles.
"She's been in a deep coma for 10 days, and we're now just hoping for the best," said Dr. Itamar Grotto, associate director general of Israel's Ministry of Health.
The flight attendant, who works for El Al, the Israeli national airline, might have contracted the virus in New York, in Israel or on a flight between the two, Grotto said. Health authorities do not believed that she spread the virus to anyone on the flights.
She's unable to breathe on her own and on a respirator in the intensive care unit at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv.
She developed a fever on March 31 and entered the hospital that same day.
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/18/health/measles-israeli-baby-us-caution/index.html:
Fainy Sukenik believes in vaccines, and her four children are up to date on all their shots. That's why she's furious that her baby got measles. Too young to be vaccinated, 8-month-old Shira Goldschmidt developed complications from the virus and had to be hospitalized.
Infectious disease experts say the cause is clear: anti-vaxers.
Both in the United States and in Israel, where Sukenik lives, the ongoing measles outbreaks started with pockets of people who refuse to vaccinate their children. Those anti-vaxers can then spread measles to babies outside their communities because even if parents want to vaccinate their children, babies don't get their first measles shot until their first birthday.
[...] The results can be devastating: For every 1,000 children who contract measles, one or two will die, according to the CDC.
[...] It rarely happens, but about seven to 10 years after someone has measles, they can develop subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, a disabling and deadly brain disorder, according to the CDC.
WHO - New measles surveillance data for 2019:
Measles cases have continued to climb into 2019. Preliminary global data shows that reported cases rose by 300 percent in the first three months of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. This follows consecutive increases over the past two years.
[...] Measles is one of the world's most contagious diseases, with the potential to be extremely severe. In 2017, the most recent year for which estimates are available, it caused close to 110 000 deaths. Even in high-income countries, complications result in hospitalization in up to a quarter of cases, and can lead to lifelong disability, from brain damage and blindness to hearing loss.
The disease is almost entirely preventable through two doses of a safe and effective vaccine. For several years, however, global coverage with the first dose of measles vaccine has stalled at 85 percent. This is still short of the 95 percent needed to prevent outbreaks, and leaves many people, in many communities, at risk. Second dose coverage, while increasing, stands at 67 percent.
From the Measles entry on Wikipedia:
Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by the measles virus.[3][9] Symptoms usually develop 10–12 days after exposure to an infected person and last 7–10 days.[6][7] Initial symptoms typically include fever, often greater than 40 °C (104 °F), cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes.[3][4] Small white spots known as Koplik's spots may form inside the mouth two or three days after the start of symptoms.[4] A red, flat rash which usually starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body typically begins three to five days after the start of symptoms.[4] Common complications include diarrhea (in 8% of cases), middle ear infection (7%), and pneumonia (6%).
[...] Measles is an airborne disease which spreads easily through the coughs and sneezes of infected people.[6] It may also be spread through contact with saliva or nasal secretions.[6] Nine out of ten people who are not immune and share living space with an infected person will be infected.[5] People are infectious to others from four days before to four days after the start of the rash.[5] Most people do not get the disease more than once.[6] Testing for the measles virus in suspected cases is important for public health efforts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 20, @01:37PM
There is no good evidence that measles is any more dangerous than MMR in countries with modern healthcare systems. Eg US/UK circa 1960 level.
(Score: 2) by hellcat on Saturday April 20, @01:39PM
Would seem to greatly outweigh the needs of the one.
Of course, those needs are harder to measure when they are spread out over the course of decades, or centuries, or millenia...
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday April 20, @01:40PM (2 children)
I don't really care what people do or say, unless it endangers, or impinges on the rights of, others.
Not vaccinating your kids does the former.
They should triple the fines every week as far as I'm concerned.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday April 20, @01:49PM (1 child)
It'll likely get overturned if they don't call it a tax like Obamacare was called by SCOTUS. Mind you, if we're going to start taxing dangerous stupidity, I've got a really fucking long list of flavors that should be added.
PSA: DC's Captain Marvel movie (Shazam) is a far superior movie to Marvel's. Aces, Chuck.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday April 20, @01:55PM
Don't bet on it. That money is better spent on beer and smokes.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
