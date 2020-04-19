Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hiding in Plain Sight

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 21, @01:02AM   Printer-friendly
from the he-sees-you-when-you're-sleeping,-he-knows-when-you're-awake dept.
Security

RandomFactor writes:

The Reg has a story up about an article published Thursday, in which researchers show off a 15 inch (40cm) square placard with a pattern that shows a high degree of effectiveness in confounding automated person-detection by surveillance cameras.

"The idea behind this work is to be able to circumvent security systems that use a person detector to generate an alarm when a person enters the view of a camera," explained Wiebe Van Ranst, a PhD researcher at KU Leuven, in an email to The Register. "Our idea is to generate an occlusion pattern that can be worn by a possible intruder to conceal the intruder from for the detector."

The technique is demonstrated in this video with the album cover sized placard centered on the body being passed between two people who disappear from recognition as it is centered on their bodies.

Looking ahead, the researchers hope to generalize their work to other neural network architectures like Faster R-CNN. They believe that they will be able turn their pattern into a T-shirt print that will make people "virtually invisible" to object-detection algorithms in automatic surveillance cameras.

Clothing such as they describe could be combined with related efforts like CV Dazzle fashion styling which is designed to confuse facial recognition software, making privacy in the future very strange looking indeed.

Original Submission


«  McAfee Joins Sophos, Avira, Avast-The Latest Windows Update Breaks Them All
Hiding in Plain Sight | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Sunday April 21, @01:25AM

    by EvilSS (1456) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 21, @01:25AM (#832812)
    It definitely doesn't protect against face recognition. My phone's camera latched onto both persons heads instantly. I imagine this could turn into a game of whack-a-mole for security companies, but it's one they will ultimately win.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @01:42AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @01:42AM (#832815)

    That pattern seems like it would be perfect on a t-shirt. Too bad they kept it at waist level the entire video.

(1)