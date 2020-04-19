Who "nose" what your neurobiology toolkit holds?

Passing the sniff test, Priscilla N. Kelly

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a chronic progressive neurological disorder that largely affects movement. There is currently no diagnostic test. Trivedi et al. collected sebum[*] samples from PD patients and unaffected volunteers to identify volatile metabolites that may serve as PD biomarkers. The research team included a woman with a sensitive sense of smell who reported to be able to detect PD by odor. In blinded studies, she identified the “musky” samples that belonged to the PD patients with high accuracy, which guided mass spectrometry to identify the volatile compounds that constituted a signature PD scent. These studies may pave the way for development of the first PD-specific diagnostic test.

ACS Cent. Sci. 10.1021/acscentsci.8b00879 (2019).

Article from Science in its entirety. 2019-04-12 page 143.

[*] Sebaceous gland on Wikipedia.

The news might be easier to take if it came from a dog.