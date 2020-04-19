from the zzzzzap! dept.
Alum Kills Over $58,000 in PC Gear With 'USB Killer' Device
The student in question is Vishwanath Akuthota. He graduated from [The College of St. Rose] in Albany, New York back in 2017. Yet, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), Akuthota "admitted that he intentionally destroyed the computers and recorded himself doing so using his iPhone, including making statements such as 'I'm going to kill this guy' before inserting the USB Killer into a computer's USB port." The video hasn't been published.
Akuthota also recognized that he caused more than $58,000 in damage to The College of St. Rose and has agreed to pay back that amount to the school. (And here we thought people only had to pay that kind of money for their alma mater when their student loans come due.) The DoJ said he "faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years" after sentencing.
Best advertising ever for USB Killer?
Also at The Verge.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @08:31AM
No respect at all. None.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Bartman12345 on Sunday April 21, @08:32AM
See subject.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday April 21, @08:33AM
else he might have learned that one male student is an alumnUS.