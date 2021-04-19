19/04/21/0137217 story
Amazon today announced the launch of a free, ad-supported music service in the U.S. that will be available to anyone who wants to play free music on their Echo speaker.
Until today, Echo owners who wanted to stream music from Amazon could either pay for an annual Prime membership for access to Prime Music or they could pay $3.99 per month to stream from Amazon Music Unlimited (or $9.99/month to stream on non-Echo devices, as well.)
The new service has the same catalog as Prime Music, which today has just over two million songs. Amazon Music Unlimited, meanwhile, has 50 million songs.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/04/18/amazon-music-echo-ads/
(Score: 2) by Acabatag on Monday April 22, @02:13AM
What tiny subset of Echo Owners will be people who do not have Amazon Prime?
It seems like it will be a very small percentage.
Maybe we have reached the point where Echo speakers are being sold in garage sales, so that there will be non-Prime people owning them, but it will have to wait until then for Echo Owners to not be Prime subscribers.