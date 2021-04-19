from the snoopy dept.
A real world safety-study of peanut oral immunotherapy (P-OIT) for peanut allergies in preschoolers resulted in ~90% of study participants safely reaching the maintenance stage of the treatment.
We are the first group to describe preschool P-OIT in a real-world multicenter setting. The treatment appears to be safe for the vast majority of patients because symptoms were generally mild and very few reactions received epinephrine; however, life-threatening reactions in a minority of patients (0.4%) can still occur.
Oral Immunotherapy consists of a lengthy process
Oral immunotherapy starts off by giving a patient a small amount of the food [they are] allergic to -- in this case, peanuts -- and then steadily increasing the amount of that food until they reach maximum dosage. This works to desensitize the person to the food to the point that it doesn't cause a dangerous, allergic reaction.
The research was done at multiple clinics across Canada on children between 9 months and five years of age.
OIT is not a cure and requires ongoing maintenance to maintain desensitization to the allergen. If the maintenance dosage is stopped resensitization may occur.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @10:08PM
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Sunday April 21, @10:11PM
I know it is not related, but I tried this using myself as a guinea pig so I could eat my lovely shrimps again. In my mid 20s i got allergic to grilled shrimp and whenever I eat a full dish of it, i put my guts out. I tried to slowly increase my dosage but the misery was so much and I really believed I was damaging myself so I just gave up and now only eat a bit on my birthday or special days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @10:13PM
