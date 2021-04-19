Stories
Oral Immunotherapy Study Demonstrates Safety in Treating Preschool Peanut Allergies

posted by mrpg on Sunday April 21, @10:06PM   Printer-friendly
from the snoopy dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

A real world safety-study of peanut oral immunotherapy (P-OIT) for peanut allergies in preschoolers resulted in ~90% of study participants safely reaching the maintenance stage of the treatment.

We are the first group to describe preschool P-OIT in a real-world multicenter setting. The treatment appears to be safe for the vast majority of patients because symptoms were generally mild and very few reactions received epinephrine; however, life-threatening reactions in a minority of patients (0.4%) can still occur.

Oral Immunotherapy consists of a lengthy process

Oral immunotherapy starts off by giving a patient a small amount of the food [they are] allergic to -- in this case, peanuts -- and then steadily increasing the amount of that food until they reach maximum dosage. This works to desensitize the person to the food to the point that it doesn't cause a dangerous, allergic reaction.

The research was done at multiple clinics across Canada on children between 9 months and five years of age.

OIT is not a cure and requires ongoing maintenance to maintain desensitization to the allergen. If the maintenance dosage is stopped resensitization may occur.

(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @10:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @10:08PM (#833141)

    Already debunked on youtube.com. Next.

  • (Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Sunday April 21, @10:11PM (1 child)

    by aiwarrior (1812) on Sunday April 21, @10:11PM (#833142)

    I know it is not related, but I tried this using myself as a guinea pig so I could eat my lovely shrimps again. In my mid 20s i got allergic to grilled shrimp and whenever I eat a full dish of it, i put my guts out. I tried to slowly increase my dosage but the misery was so much and I really believed I was damaging myself so I just gave up and now only eat a bit on my birthday or special days.

    There is nothing more delicious than grilled high caliber shrimp with Garlic and a touch of beer on the sauce.
    God is hard on his underlings.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @10:13PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @10:13PM (#833143)

      You have to feed it to a goat and then drink the goat milk. You get temporary immunity.

