Continuing attacks on directory name services have prompted ICANN to prompt enterprise DNS uses to push their suppliers for DNSSEC services to block some of these attacks that can compromise corporate data.

Powerful malicious actors continue to be a substantial risk to key parts of the Internet and its Domain Name System security infrastructure, so much so that The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers is calling for an intensified community effort to install stronger DNS security technology.

Specifically ICANN is calling for full deployment of the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) across all unsecured domain names. DNS,often called the internet’s phonebook, is part of the global internet infrastructure that translates between common language domain names and IP addresses that computers need to access websites or send emails. DNSSEC adds a layer of security on top of DNS.

[...]Full deployment of DNSSEC ensures end users are connecting to the actual web site or other service corresponding to a particular domain name, ICANN says “Although this will not solve all the security problems of the Internet, it does protect a critical piece of it – the directory lookup – complementing other technologies such as SSL (https:) that protect the "conversation", and provide a platform for yet-to-be-developed security improvements,” ICANN says.

In a release calling for the increased use of DNSSEC technologies, ICANN noted that recent public reports show a pattern of multifaceted attacks utilizing different methodologies.

“Some of the attacks target the DNS, in which unauthorized changes to the delegation structure of domain names are made, replacing the addresses of intended servers with addresses of machines controlled by the attackers. This particular type of attack, which targets the DNS, only works when DNSSEC is not in use,” ICANN stated.

[...]ICANN offered a checklist of recommended security precautions that members of the domain-name industry, registries, registrars, resellers and related others shoudl[sic] take to protect their systems, their customers’ systems and information reachable via the DNS.